Entertainment Movies Kate Hudson Gallivants Around France With Fiancé Danny Fujikawa: 'Paris We Love You' The 'Almost Famous' star laughed as she strutted by the Eiffel Tower during a romantic getaway By Henry Chandonnet Henry Chandonnet Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 4, 2023 06:31PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa. Photo: Kate Hudson/Instagram Bienvenue en France, Kate! On Tuesday, Kate Hudson took to Instagram to document her recent trip to Paris with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. Posing on quaint cobblestone streets and in neighborhood cafés, the couple proved that their love is real. In her post, the Ten Things I Hate About You actress, 44, smiled wide over a cup of coffee as Fujikawa, 37, kissed her on the cheek. “Paris we love you,” she captioned the post. Hudson and Fujikawa have been engaged since 2021. Kate Hudson. Kate Hudson/Instagram Kate Hudson Is Engaged to Danny Fujikawa After 5 Years Together: 'Let's Go!' Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Hudson also featured a shot of the couple dining at Allard, a classic French bistro. Operating for over 90 years, the Parisian mainstay has become a difficult reservation to acquire, serving some of the biggest names out there. Danny Fujikawa. Kate Hudson/Instagram In the final video of her post, Hudson strutted along the River Seine, before her fiancé shouted, “Show me!” Hudson, dressed in a chic denim skirt and cowboy boots, lifts up her hand to point out the Eiffel Tower behind her, before breaking into laughter. The Glass Onion actress has been releasing a steady stream of romantic odes to Fujikawa as they push toward year two of their engagement. Hudson recently celebrated her fiancé’s 37th birthday with a commemorative Instagram post, sharing a gallery of photos featuring Fujikawa. The gallery also showcased their daughter Rani, as well as Hudson’s children Ryder, with ex Chris Robinson; and Bing, with ex Matt Bellamy. Kate Hudson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know “The most loving, pure, honest, sensitive, brilliant, caring man is 37 today!” Hudson captioned the post. “Happiest Birthday to my love, my partner, my man! I’m so grateful we shacked up together, had a baby and decided to be married…when we have time to plan it.” On Father’s Day, Hudson also gave Fujikawa and her stepdad, The Hateful Eight actor Kurt Russell, shoutouts. “Lucky lady has the most amazing father. I am so grateful to witness such a beautiful bond,” she captioned the photo. “We love you so much @fujikawadanny Happy Father's Day!”