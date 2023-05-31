Kate Hudson's Brother Oliver Has Hilarious Reaction to Her Thong Bikini Photo

Kate Hudson celebrated the start of summer in a cheeky way, while her brother Oliver Hudson hilariously commented his thoughts on her Instagram picture!

On Tuesday, the famous siblings partook in a fun exchange on Instagram after the mom of three shared that she was ready for summer alongside a series of poolside pics in a two-piece thong bikini on Instagram with the caption, "Suns out, buns (and huns) out ☺️☀️ #summerready."

While the Almost Famous star, 44, also included pictures of her home, a sunflower, and an adorable pooch, the actress's barely-there attire was the center of attention of her 17 million Instagram followers and her brother Oliver, 46.

As fans took the comment to write "🔥STUNNNN🔥🔥🔥," and "The summer of 🍑's!! 🔥," Oliver's statement stood out above the rest as he quipped, "Jesus no Kate!"

Kate replied to the hilarious reaction by sharing a laughing face emoji alongside a warning: "Summers just begun Oliver ... it's gonna get wild. You should unfollow."

Kate Hudson/Instagram

Kate and Oliver are the children of actress Goldie Hawn and have often spoken about their close relationship that developed during their childhood. Their bond continues to grow closer after the creation of their podcast Sibling Revelry.

“Dear @katehudson my only sister, my inspiration, my blood. These past few months recording this podcast with you has transcended every one of my expectations,” expressed Oliver in a 2019 Instagram post. “I knew we’d have fun and laugh and give each other s— but I didnt realize how important this would be for OUR relationship.”

“Being able to talk about the past and how we grew up and what we meant to each other has given me a deeper understanding of US, as siblings, as best friends, as parents. Every time we sit down and get into it I learn something new! I love you so much and I am so excited to keep exploring, to keep adventuring, to keep digging into the good stuff!” he wrote, jokingly adding, “I just farted…”

Kate Hudson/Instagram

In 2021, the actor also shared some childhood memories with PEOPLE, in which he credited his upbringing for helping him and his sister become comfortable in their own skin.

"It comes from growing up in a very open family, honestly," he said. "Nudity has never been taboo. We were all born naked, and it's the way it is. Even now, with my kids, we're just naked people. That's just the way it is. I'm definitely comfortable with it."

