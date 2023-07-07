Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Take London Stroll with Stella McCartney and Her Husband Alasdhair Willis

The group walked around Notting Hill before taking a bike ride together

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias
Updated on July 7, 2023 06:21PM EDT
Actress Kate Hudson pictured with her FiancÃÂ© Danny Fujikawa meeting up with designer Stella McCartney and her husband Alasdhair Willis for a bike ride on a lovely summer's evening in Notting Hill.
Photo:

backgrid

Kate Hudson is enjoying her English vacation in her “home away from home” with family and friends.

The actress, 44, was spotted on a summer stroll in London on Friday with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and Stella McCartney and the designer's husband Alasdhair Willis. The couples kept the double date going with an evening bike ride in the upscale neighborhood of Notting Hill.

All four were seen with their phones in hand as they wandered the streets together. Hudson wore a long yellow and white loose-fitting dress with brown western boots, while McCartney, 51, opted for a grungier look, sporting a gray long-sleeve jumpsuit and sneakers.

Both significant others dressed casually in black-and-white attires; Fujikawa, 37, in a polo, jeans and tennis shoes and Willis in an Adidas zip with sports shorts and sneakers.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star has been chronicling her time in the U.K. on Instagram, sharing a gallery of images and videos Friday of her family’s adventures. She captioned the post, “England lately 🇬🇧 #homeawayfromhome.”

The first photo shows Hudson laughing while her 4-year-old daughter, Rani, leans over her lap at a restaurant. The next image shows the little girl running on a field of grass overlooking a river and mountains and rocking a blue and yellow sunflower-pattern dress. 

kate hudson out w stella mccartney https://www.instagram.com/p/CuZuYc0I5ZA/?hl=en

kate hudson/instagram

Another cute snap featured Hudson smiling as she holds a cocktail. She included several videos in the post, sharing clips from a bike ride and their backstage view at the Glastonbury Festival.

kate hudson out w stella mccartney https://www.instagram.com/p/CuZuYc0I5ZA/?hl=en

kate hudson/instagram

On Wednesday, Hudson and her soon-to-be hubby attended the Giorgio Armani show during Paris Fashion Week for their haute couture collection. 

With skin that glowed and a chic up-do, Hudson opted for black two-piece bandeau and matching floor-length skirt set — both with pink and orange accents — and a pair of strappy black heels. To accessorize, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress wore large round diamond and silver statement earrings and a chic nude lip.

Fujikawa wore a light cream jacket and pants, with a bright white T-shirt underneath. His gray velvet shoes added a slightly contrasting element to the dapper look.

Kate Hudson

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty 

On the same day, Hudson posted on Instagram to document her adventures in Paris with Fujikawa. Posing on quaint cobblestone streets and in neighborhood cafés, the couple looked smitten. In one snap, the actress smiled wide over a cup of coffee as Fujikawa kissed her on the cheek.

“Paris we love you,” she captioned the post. 

Hudson also featured a shot of the couple dining at Allard, a classic French bistro, and another of her in a denim-on-denim look walking the cobblestone streets.

