Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Pose Together at Giorgio Armani Show During Paris Fashion Week

Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa are stepping out in style at the Giorgio Armani Privé fashion show in Paris!

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star, 44, and Fujikawa, 37 — who have been engaged since 2021 — enjoyed the fashion house's haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday and struck a particularly stylish note in their complementary monochrome looks.

With skin that glowed and a chic up-do, Hudson opted for black two-piece bandeau and matching floor-length skirt set — both with pink and orange accents — and a pair of strappy black heels. To accessorize, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress wore large round diamond and silver statement earrings and a chic nude lip.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Her fiancé wore a light cream jacket and pants, with a bright white T-shirt underneath. His gray velvet shoes added a slightly contrasting element to the dapper look.

On the same day, Hudson posted on Instagram to document her adventures in Paris with Fujikawa. Posing on quaint cobblestone streets and in neighborhood cafés, the couple looked smitten. In one snap, the actress smiled wide over a cup of coffee as Fujikawa kissed her on the cheek.

“Paris we love you,” she captioned the post.

Hudson also featured a shot of the couple dining at Allard, a classic French bistro, and another of her in a denim-on-denim look walking the cobblestone streets.

Kate Hudson/Instagram

In the final video of her post, Hudson strutted along the River Seine, before her fiancé shouted, “Show me!” Hudson, dressed in a chic denim skirt and cowboy boots, lifts up her hand to point out the Eiffel Tower behind her, before breaking into laughter.

Hudson has been releasing a steady stream of romantic odes to Fujikawa as they push toward year two of their engagement. The actress recently celebrated her fiancé’s 37th birthday with a commemorative Instagram post, sharing a gallery of photos featuring Fujikawa.

The post also showcased their daughter Rani, 4, as well as Hudson’s other children: Ryder, 19, with ex Chris Robinson and Bingham, 12, with ex Matt Bellamy.



“The most loving, pure, honest, sensitive, brilliant, caring man is 37 today!” Hudson captioned the post. “Happiest Birthday to my love, my partner, my man! I’m so grateful we shacked up together, had a baby and decided to be married…when we have time to plan it.”

On Father’s Day, Hudson also gave Fujikawa and her stepdad, The Hateful Eight actor Kurt Russell, shoutouts. “Lucky lady has the most amazing father. I am so grateful to witness such a beautiful bond,” she captioned the photo. “We love you so much @fujikawadanny Happy Father's Day!”