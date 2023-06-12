Kate Chastain Shares Photo of Sleepy Son Sullivan, 5 Weeks: 'Oxytocin Levels Through the Roof'

Kate Chastain is enjoying the bliss of mom life with a newborn, sharing a glimpse on Instagram

Angela Andaloro
Published on June 12, 2023
Kate Chastain Shares Photo of Sleepy Son Sullivan, 5 Weeks: 'Oxytocin Levels Through the Roof'
Kate Chastain is loving mom life.

The Below Deck alumna, 39, shared a sweet photo of her son, 5-week-old Sullivan Cay, on her Instagram Story Saturday.

The little one lies with his eyes closed, looking peaceful with his hands loosely clasped together.

"My oxytocin levels are through the roof," she captioned the shot.

The former reality star shared her exciting baby news last month, sharing a selfie where she holds her newborn son, who appears to smirk at the camera, while wearing sunglasses and a white button-down.

"Hard Launch: Sullivan Cay 💙," she captioned the shot.

PEOPLE reported news of Chastain's pregnancy exclusively in December, with Chastain saying that she'd long hoped to have a child of her own one day. "I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother," the reality star raved. "It's something I've always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!"

Asked by Cohen on WWHL's After Show if she was "doing this on your own," Chastain said, "I'm doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I'm happy to do it alone."

Chastain first joined Below Deck in its second season, which debuted in August 2014.

She was a staple on the series for six seasons before departing the show in February 2020. She went on to executive produce and host Bravo's Chat Room, is a regular on the network's series Below Deck Galley Talk and was one of the contestants on Peacock's reality competition series, The Traitors.

