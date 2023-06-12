Celebrity Parents Kate Chastain Shares Photo of Sleepy Son Sullivan, 5 Weeks: 'Oxytocin Levels Through the Roof' Kate Chastain is enjoying the bliss of mom life with a newborn, sharing a glimpse on Instagram By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 12, 2023 04:56PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Kate Chastain and son Sullivan. Photo: getty; Kate Chastain/instagram Kate Chastain is loving mom life. The Below Deck alumna, 39, shared a sweet photo of her son, 5-week-old Sullivan Cay, on her Instagram Story Saturday. The little one lies with his eyes closed, looking peaceful with his hands loosely clasped together. "My oxytocin levels are through the roof," she captioned the shot. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting The former reality star shared her exciting baby news last month, sharing a selfie where she holds her newborn son, who appears to smirk at the camera, while wearing sunglasses and a white button-down. "Hard Launch: Sullivan Cay 💙," she captioned the shot. PEOPLE reported news of Chastain's pregnancy exclusively in December, with Chastain saying that she'd long hoped to have a child of her own one day. "I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother," the reality star raved. "It's something I've always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!" Kate Chastain/Twitter Asked by Cohen on WWHL's After Show if she was "doing this on your own," Chastain said, "I'm doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I'm happy to do it alone." Chastain first joined Below Deck in its second season, which debuted in August 2014. She was a staple on the series for six seasons before departing the show in February 2020. She went on to executive produce and host Bravo's Chat Room, is a regular on the network's series Below Deck Galley Talk and was one of the contestants on Peacock's reality competition series, The Traitors.