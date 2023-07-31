Kate Chastain Addresses Commenters Who Insist Ben Robinson Is Son Sullivan's Dad: 'Clearly Not Related'

Kate Chastain is shutting down rumors about her son.

On Saturday, the Below Deck alumna, 39, shared on X, "It would be great if people would stop commenting and messaging me 'baby Ben!' every single day."

Posting a photo of her former reality costar Ben Robinson, 42, as a baby from a previous Bravo blog post next to a photo of her son, Sullivan Cay, she added, "For reference this is Ben as a baby on the left next to Sullivan. Clearly not related."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chastain also told commenters that her son is "way cuter" than her ex, whom she dated from 2014-2015.

The new mom also addressed the speculation on X in May amid similar comments about her now 3-month-old's looks.

"For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times," she wrote.

PEOPLE reported news of Chastain's pregnancy exclusively in December, with Chastain saying that she'd long hoped to have a child of her own one day.

"I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother," the reality star raved. "It's something I've always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!"

Asked by Cohen on WWHL's After Show if she was "doing this on your own," Chastain said, "I'm doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I'm happy to do it alone."

