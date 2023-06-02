Kate Bosworth Shares Loving Tribute for Husband Justin Long’s Birthday: ‘You Make Me Better’

The couple, married earlier this spring, celebrated with a trip to the Galápagos Islands — a “childhood dream” of Long’s

By Jack Smart
Published on June 2, 2023 03:10 PM
Kate Bosworth Shares Loving Tribute for Justin Long
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long. Photo:

Instagram/katebosworth

Kate Bosworth is celebrating a very special birthday: her new husband’s.

Justin Long, who married the Blue Crush actress this spring, turned 45 on Friday. Bosworth, 40, commemorated the day with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“Our world is better and brighter for your endless curiosity, your willingness and drive to seek and explore, your profound empathy for our planet’s creatures, your shining exuberance for life, and your deep, deep ability to love,” she wrote of the Barbarian actor.

“Every morning I am filled with excitement to open my eyes because I know they will greet my favorite smile and every evening, I fight sleep because I never want to leave you and the joy we experience in the day... You make life better. You make me better."

The carousel of photos shared were from the couple’s recent trip to Ecuador’s Galápagos Islands, complete with shots of the couple sharing kisses and laughing together. 

Long called the trip “the fulfillment of a childhood dream courtesy of my sweet generous wife” in an Instagram post of his own. 

“We’re both very attached to @cmnhospitals for personal reasons and hope that you can join us, if you can, in supporting children’s hospitals and the 12 million kids treated every year,” he wrote in support of nonprofit organization Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. 

“You may have ticked off a top bucket list experience, but please trust, we’re just getting started on this big, beautiful adventure,” Bosworth added in her post. “I love you.”

Celebrity friends were quick to chime in too, with Chelsea Handler commenting on Bosworth’s post, "Love love love you two." Sophia Bush wrote, “Love love love this for you both!!”

Long and Bosworth began dating in March 2022 after filming the 2021 film House of Darkness together and confirmed they were engaged this April on Long’s Life is Short podcast. “It was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal,” Bosworth said.

Their wedding was a reportedly spontaneous ceremony in New York City this May. 

In January, Long celebrated his then-fiancée’s 40th birthday with another touching tribute. “She is also the best part of my day, everyday - even when we're not together. She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same - all the time. She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone.”

