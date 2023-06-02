Kate Bosworth and Justin Share a Kiss During 'Childhood Dream' Vacation in Galápagos Islands

Bosworth revealed the destination has been on her husband's bucket list: "Watching you experience your childhood dream . . . has been the greatest honor"

By Liza Esquibias
Published on June 2, 2023 02:37 PM
Kate Bosworth Shares Loving Tribute for Justin Long
Photo:

Instagram/katebosworth

Newlyweds Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are on to their next adventure!

The couple are in the Galapagos Islands celebrating Long’s 45th birthday — a location Long has been dreaming of visiting since he was young. Bosworth, 40, shared in an Instagram post on Friday what it means to see her husband finally experience the one-of-a-kind destination.

“Ever since we met, I have heard you say two words, many, many times: Galápagos Islands,” the actress wrote. “I know from your mother that, as a little boy, you used to study images in books from a land far, far away… and you would dream of visiting that place one day: one of tortoises and iguanas and sea lions and penguins.”

“Watching you experience your childhood dream these last few weeks has been the greatest honor Hansee 💛🐢🇪🇨,” she added.

Long commented on the post, which has over 18,000 likes, saying he is “the luckiest” to be in his dream place with his “tortoises, glass frogs in the rainforest, and my dreamgirl.”

“The Galapagos was a true childhood dream realized but just having you in my life is the realization of THE dream 💛,” the Barbarian actor wrote. 

Kate Bosworth Shares Loving Tribute for Justin Long

Instagram/katebosworth

The photos in the post give a glimpse into the couple's travels around the region, known for its unique wildlife and stunning nature. One image captures a sweet kiss against a backdrop of greenery, while another showcases the pair laughing with their arms around each other.

Kate Bosworth Shares Loving Tribute for Justin Long

Instagram/katebosworth

This trip comes just one day after PEOPLE reported that the House of Darkness stars tied the knot in a spur of the moment wedding ceremony soon after their engagement. 

A source told PEOPLE, "After they got engaged, Kate couldn’t wait to marry Justin. She knew that she never wanted a big wedding. She just cared about being married."

"They kept talking about eloping," the source added. "They ended up having an impromptu and casual wedding a few weeks ago. It was perfect. She is thrilled to be married to Justin."

The couple, who first sparked relationship rumors in March 2022, confirmed their engagement in an April 4 episode of Long's Life Is Short podcast with Bosworth as a guest, where she said, "I thought it was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal." 

Kate Bosworth Shares Loving Tribute for Justin Long

Instagram/katebosworth

The Blue Crush actress added that the moment felt “organic” because they were "connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through — like, a real life change.”

A month later, in a May 9 episode featuring guest Kyra Sedgwick, while discussing his time filming last year's horror movie Barbarian in Bulgaria Long referred to Bosworth as "my now-wife."

"I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife and so she came to visit and I had never been comfortable with… well set visits I was never crazy about," he said. "I liked separating the relationship and the, I don't know. But I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time."

On Mother's Day, they also appeared to be wearing bands on their ring fingers in photos shared by Bosworth on Instagram.

This past March, a source told PEOPLE that the actress was counting down the days to marry Long: "Kate is just the happiest. Justin is an amazing guy. She can't wait to marry him. They are very cute together. Kate has this amazing energy around Justin. She is just beaming."

