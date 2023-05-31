Kate Bosworth, Justin Long Had 'Impromptu and Casual' Wedding, Says Source: 'It Was Perfect' (Exclusive)

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long opted for a spur-of-the-moment wedding ceremony.

A source tells PEOPLE, "After they got engaged, Kate couldn’t wait to marry Justin. She knew that she never wanted a big wedding. She just cared about being married."

"They kept talking about eloping," the source adds. "They ended up having an impromptu and casual wedding a few weeks ago. It was perfect. She is thrilled to be married to Justin."

Page Six reported Wednesday that the couple tied the knot at the Rockaway Hotel in New York City’s Queens earlier this month.

Reps for Bosworth and Long did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

In an April 4 Life Is Short with Justin Long podcast episode featuring Bosworth as a guest, they confirmed their engagement. She said, "I thought it was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal."



Long said the moment "felt so organic" and "connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through — like, a real life change — and so it came out in a very organic way."

Then, in a May 9 episode featuring guest Kyra Sedgwick, Long discussed his time filming last year's horror movie Barbarian in Bulgaria and referred to Bosworth as "my now-wife."

"I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife and so she came to visit and I had never been comfortable with… well set visits I was never crazy about," he said. "I liked separating the relationship and the, I don't know. But I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time."

On Mother's Day, they also appeared to be wearing bands on their ring fingers in photos shared by Bosworth on Instagram.



The pair, who spent time together in 2021 filming House of Darkness, first sparked relationship rumors in March 2022 after being spotted together in Los Angeles.

This past March, a source told PEOPLE that the actress was counting down the days to marry Long: "Kate is just the happiest. Justin is an amazing guy. She can't wait to marry him. They are very cute together. Kate has this amazing energy around Justin. She is just beaming."

