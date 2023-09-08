Kate Beckinsale Shares Hilarious Story of Stealing Some of Historic Hadrian’s Wall Aged 8

Kate Beckinsale is sharing funny details of a childhood misdemeanour!

On Thursday, the actress shared an amusing account on her Instagram Story of a trip to the historic monument in the north of England, Hadrian’s Wall, when she was an 8-year-old school girl.

Beckinsale, 50, posted several screenshots of her recounting the experience with a friend called ‘Chaps’ during a text message exchange, in which she revealed that: "On a primary school trip to Hadrian’s wall I saw a bit of wall that had loads of sparkly bit in. And I snaffled in and put it in my rucksack. It weighed about three stone and so did I."

The actress then added that her plot to remove a section of the monument — which is 73 miles long and was built by the Roman army — was rumbled by her teacher.

Kate Beckinsale recalls stealing part of Hadrian's Wall when she was a child. Kate Beckinsale Instagram

“So it was soon noticed by a teacher that I was walking oddly ie bent fully backwards. And they said Katy is there anything in your backpack that shouldn’t be. And I too loudly shouted NO," Beckinsale explained to her friend in the text messages.

She continued, "And I think I think they suspected I had stolen some wall. And they said you have to put it back."

The second screenshot showed that her friend — who had been interjecting with "haha" messages — had then responded, "You know what they say "you can take the girl our of Chiswick but you can't take large sections of hadrians wall from her rucksack."

"And I said I’ll only do it if everyone including the teachers turn their backs and close their eyes. I was maybe 8," Beckinsale continued.

"And they actually did and I furtively tipped the wall back with a massive thud and that how come I am not in prison now,’ the actress wrote to finish her story.

Her friend then replied "That is utterly brilliant" to which Beckinsale texted back "I knew you'd love it."

Kate Beckinsale posts a text exchange with a friend where she shares that she once stole (and returned) a section of Hadrian's Wall in the U.K. Kate Beckinsale Instagram

Beckinsale — who shares daughter Lily, 24 with actor Michael Sheen — has recently been sharing her new ink with her Instagram fans. The actress revealed a second tattoo to honor her late cat, Clive, who sadly died in June this year.

At the beginning of September, the actress shared with fans on Instagram that she had gotten Clive's eyes tattooed in color onto her shoulder.

“How can a light that burned so brightly suddenly burn so pale. Love you always," Beckinsale wrote alongside the image, adding a purple heart emoji.

A few weeks earlier, in August, the actress had posted a photograph of a black-and-white tattoo of Clive's face on her arm. The ink saw the cat's face set over a design of fine-line circles and stars.

Kate Beckinsale attends the amfAR Gala Venezia 2023. Ryan Emberley/amfAR/amfAR via Getty Images

"This has really helped . Thank you so much, @_dr_woo_ 🖤" she captioned the post, which also included images of her late cat. The artist behind the design was Los Angeles-based Docta Woo, known for detailed designs of animals.

Beckinsale had shared the news of Clive's passing in an emotional Instagram post on June 12, alongside a picture of the gray and white cat wrapped in a pink blanket and resting on her chest.

"Clive has died. I don’t have it in me to make a montage or even look at pictures of him yet," She wrote in the heartfelt caption. "Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it. If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I’m sorry. My heart is absolutely and totally broken. 2004-2023."