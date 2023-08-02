Kate Beckinsale Shares Hilarious ‘Nursing School’ Video: ‘Just the Tip’

The ‘Jolt’ actress posted a video on Instagram where she uses a banana as a prop in a ‘nursing’ lesson

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 2, 2023 11:24AM EDT
Kate Beckinsale Shares Hilarious Nursing School Video
Photo:

Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

Kate Beckinsale is taking a "nursing school" lesson!

On Wednesday, the Jolt actress posted a video on Instagram in which she took a lesson in "nursing school."

“Ok nursing school with @craigminton_,” Beckinsale, 50, captioned the video post.

The video began with the actress asking, “Ok hang on, you have to attach the bag first?”

Next, her "nursing" mentor, Minton, instructed her to "take the blue thing off" before twisting a tiny piece of equipment onto a longer tube.

“How far on do I have to get it?’ Beckinsale went on. “Just as far as you can get it,” her friend hilariously responded.

After the actress twisted and secured the tube onto the tiny piece of equipment, she remarked it "looks like that could blow."

“I haven’t done a good job - don’t help me!” Beckinsale quickly added while Minton looked on in the middle of bursts of laughter.

Next, he instructed the actress to "pull the white thing off" of the tiny piece of equipment now at the end of the tube. After doing so, Beckinsale remarked, “Oh, it’s sticky!”

Kate Beckinsale Shares Hilarious Nursing School Video

Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

The actress then proceeded to apply the material from the equipment onto the end of the banana that her friend had in his hand. “But is it going to hurt on the way up?” She asked. “It’s really sticky, and oh, it’s short!”

“Yeah, that’s all you need,” he reassured, “It just needs to go on the tip.”

“Just the tip then?” Beckinsale mocked while looking up at her friend. “Welcome to my family, just the tip.”

The English actress recently made headlines for shutting down plastic surgery claims in her Instagram comments.

In May, Beckinsale shared photos of her red carpet look at the Cannes Film Festival but was met with accusations that she had plastic surgery.

“Please tell me you had a facelift because it’s not possible to be this gorgeous at 50,” one follower commented. 

Beckinsale replied, “No threads, no thread lift, no Botox, no laser, no nose job, no filler. I do have facials with prp to boost collagen and microcurrent for skin tightening and oxygen. I probably would try laser but I’m a bit scared. Haven’t so far.”

Another follower commented, “Lol why do Celebrities have to deny their face procedures? Just don't lie about it… she still looks great!” The actress then insisted, “I haven’t had a facelift or filler or Botox. I’m not lying and I don’t have to accept people accusing me of things I haven’t done.”

She later explained that a medical condition keeps her from getting Botox or fillers, “I actually can't. I have a condition called mast cell activation syndrome which is actually a massive daily struggle and means I react to hundreds of things badly. Can’t take the risk.”

