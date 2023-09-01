Kate Beckinsale Reveals Second Tattoo Tribute to Late Cat, Clive: 'Love You Always'

Kate Beckinsale has revealed a second permanent tribute to her beloved cat Clive following his death in June.

Just two weeks ago, the Underworld star revealed a likeness of Clive’s face on in inside of her forearm surrounded by stars. But it seems one inking was not enough for the actress, who also displayed a sketch of the feline friend's eyes on her shoulder on Friday.

She captioned the snap: “How can a light that burned so brightly suddenly burn so pale. Love you always.” The moving tribute was accompanied by a purple heart emoji.

Both tattoos are the work of LA-based tattooist Docta Woo, who specializes in delicate, fine-line work and is known for his animal designs. He's inked the likes of Miley Cyrus, Emilia Clarke, Drake and Brooklyn Beckham.

“This has really helped," Beckham captioned a post about her first Clive tattoo, indicating that the permanent art has been cathartic amid her time of grief.

Beckinsale — who shares daughter Lily, 24 with Welsh actor Michael Sheen — revealed Clive had died back in June with an emotional post.

Sharing a picture of the gray and white moggie wrapped in a pink blanket and nestled on her chest, she wrote, "Clive has died. I don't have it in me to make a montage or even look at pictures of him yet. Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it."



Kate frequently shared updates about the feline with her followers. Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

She told her followers she'd be taking time to grieve privately. "If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I'm sorry," she wrote, adding, "My heart is absolutely and totally broken."

Clive had become something of an Internet star before passing away, frequently featuring on the Pearl Harbor sensation’s social media accounts.

Kate previously unveiled a likeness of Clive on her forearm. Kate Beckinsale Instagram

In one post, he donned a tuxedo to twin with Beckinsale while in another, he showed off the results of a "makeover" complete with blush-covered cheeks.



In 2019, Beckinsale revealed to PEOPLE that Clive had survived cancer despite being "quite old."

“We got him when my daughter [actress Lily] was little. And he usually is shaved into an odd shape, but he’s a recent cancer survivor. So, he will have all his old fur,” she explained at the time.

Kate Beckinsale and social media star, Clive the cat. Kate Beckinsale/ instagram

She also shared an insight into her pet’s quirky personality. “Clive’s favorite things in the world are suitcases and boxes and bags. If you bring home a pair of sneakers or take out bag, he’s immediately inside it,” she explained. “So we got him this suitcase bed, and he loves it so much.”

