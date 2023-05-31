Kate Beckinsale Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Claims, Says Medical Condition Keeps Her from Botox, Fillers

“I’m not lying and I don’t have to accept people accusing me of things I haven’t done,” the actress and model said

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Updated on May 31, 2023 12:40 PM
Kate Beckinsale attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals
Photo:

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Kate Beckinsale is setting the record straight.

On Monday, the 49-year-old shared Instagram photos from her dazzling red carpet look at the Cannes Film Festival. However, the actress was met with several accusations that she’s gotten plastic surgery, quickly shutting down critics in the comments.

“Please tell me you had a facelift because it’s not possible to be this gorgeous at 50,” one follower commented. 

Kate Beckinsale Instagram Comments

Instagram

Beckinsale responded, “No threads, no thread lift, no Botox, no laser, no nose job, no filler. I do have facials with prp to boost collagen and microcurrent for skin tightening and oxygen. I probably would try laser but I’m a bit scared. Haven’t so far.”

Another person later wrote, “Lol why do Celebrities have to deny their face procedures? Just don't lie about it… she still looks great!” The model then insisted, “I haven’t had a facelift or filler or Botox. I’m not lying and I don’t have to accept people accusing me of things I haven’t done.”

RELATED: 'RHONJ' Alum Caroline Manzo Boasts Her 'All Natural' Body, Says She's 'Afraid' of Botox: 'Just Be You'

Kate Beckinsale Instagram Comments

Instagram

RELATED: Woman Shares Her Lip Filler Removal Process and 'Lip Flip' Procedure: 'It Definitely Hurt Pretty Bad'

Beckinsale then explained that a medical condition also keeps her from getting Botox or fillers.

“I actually can't. I have a condition called mast cell activation syndrome which is actually a massive daily struggle and means I react to hundreds of things badly,” she wrote. “Can’t take the risk.”

Mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) is a condition that occurs when the mast cells in your body release too much of a substance that causes allergy-like symptoms, according to Healthline. The primary affected areas typically include your skin, nervous system, heart, and gastrointestinal tract.

Kate Beckinsale Instagram Comments

Instagram

Back in 2021, the actress spoke to  The Sunday Times about cosmetic procedures — and the assumption that most women in Hollywood have had them.

"I haven't had any," Beckinsale told the outlet. "I'm not against people having it. [But] I do get pissed off. It's sort of a given that I've had it, which I just literally haven't."

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Gets 'Pissed Off' When People Assume She's Had Botox: 'I Just Literally Haven't'

Kate Beckinsale attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

"I'm frightened of paralyzing my face," the Underworld star said at the time. "My mum's voice is in my head, very loud, at all times. My mum wouldn't even get a facial, she is suspicious of anything like that, and looks f—ing radiant and amazing. I know if I did do Botox, I'd be the one that would get the droopy eye, and my mum would go, 'I f—ing told you! See? You should never do that.'"

Despite being scared of Botox, Beckinsale admitted that she does enjoy the viral "Vampire Facial," during which blood plasma is re-injected into the face for a tightened and glowy effect.

As for her ageless appearance, the actress credits her good genes: "My family are generally on the younger-looking side," she said. "Even my dog is nine and looks like a puppy."

"People started trying to worry me about turning 40 when I was turning 33," she continued. "If you overload it like that, you're going to make the person not give a s—."

