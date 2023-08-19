Kate Beckinsale Reveals New Tattoo of Late Cat, Clive: ‘This Has Really Helped’

Kate Beckinsale is honoring the memory of her late cat Clive in a special way.

On Friday, the Guilty Party star, 50, revealed a new tattoo of her beloved pet's likeness. She had the black ink design — which depicts the feline's face with a series of stars around it — placed on the inside of her forearm. "This has really helped," Beckinsale wrote in the post's caption, seemingly implying that the new ink had eased her grief a bit.

"Thanks so much @_dr_woo," she added, tagging Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Docta Woo, who is known for his detailed animal designs.

The actress' post also included a snapshot of her sweet cat, along with a photo and video of Woo creating the tattoo from a pencil drawing of the animal.

Beckinsale announced Clive's death back in June with an emotional post. Sharing a picture of the gray and white cat wrapped in a pink blanket and nestled on her chest, she wrote, "Clive has died. I don't have it in me to make a montage or even look at pictures of him yet. Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it."

Kate Beckinsale's cat Clive died in June. Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

She told her followers she'd be taking time to grieve privately. "If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I'm sorry," she wrote, adding, "My heart is absolutely and totally broken."

On Tuesday, Beckinsale paid tribute to Clive once again by sharing another photo of him, along with an image of a wooden memorial plaque bearing the words, "Clive, a very distinguished gentleman." The photos were part of a carousel that also included images of a woman who appeared to be Beckinsale's mother, Judy Loe, undergoing medical scans at the hospital.

"Embrace joy. Accept grief. Wear feathers. Sing. Do what makes you feel happy even for a moment. Pair grief and sickness and fear with as much life and laughter and celebration as you possibly can. It doesn’t mean you are having some sort of crisis. It means you are choosing life, fiercely," she urged her followers, though she did not share any details about her mother's health situation.

She also noted that it's okay to take time to be sad, too. "Read. Stay in bed and cry when it’s from all sides and feels like an avalanche," Beckinsale wrote.

Before his death, Clive appeared frequently on the Pearl Harbor star's social media as he shared in her various adventures and silly antics. In one post, he donned a tuxedo to match a similarly clad Beckinsale and in another, he showed off the results of a "makeover" complete with blush-covered cheeks.

The cat even had his portrait painted by artist Harvey B-Brown. Beckinsale showed off the colorful art piece hanging above a buffet table in her dining room. "Clive is now ruling the breakfast buffet," she wrote on Instagram. "@harvey_b_brown what a gorgeous thing you did. Sob I love you."

In 2019, Beckinsale revealed to PEOPLE that Clive had survived cancer despite being "quite old."

“We got him when my daughter [Lily Sheen, now 24] was little. And he usually is shaved into an odd shape, but he’s a recent cancer survivor. So, he will have all his old fur,” she explained at the time.

She also shared some of her pet's proclivities. “Clive’s favorite things in the world are suitcases and boxes and bags. If you bring home a pair of sneakers or take out bag, he’s immediately inside it,” she explained. “So we got him this suitcase bed, and he loves it so much.”

