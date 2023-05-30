Kate Beckinsale is sharing how "absolute legend" Keanu Reeves once helped her hide a major wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

On Monday, the English actress posted a throwback pic from the 46th Cannes Festival in 1993 showing her on the red carpet with Reeves, 58, Denzel Washington and Robert Sean Leonard at the Much Ado About Nothing premiere.

The Instagram image shows the actors standing in a line to have their photographs taken — but what it doesn't reveal is just how close Beckinsale, 49, came to an embarrassing mishap.

"I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind," Beckinsale jokingly revealed.

Kate Beckinsale at the 46th Cannes Film Festival. Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

"I didn’t feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked. Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened," she continued. "In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset."

"Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word “gusset” before," the Underworld star continued, "but both jumped in to save me no questions asked x."



"Hysterical," actress Naomi Watts chimed in on her pal's story — during which Beckinsale also revealed she wore Dr. Martens boots under her gown — alongside a crying laughing emoji and some applauding hands.

Kate Beckinsale at Cannes 2023. Genin Nicolas/ABACA/Shutterstock

"The casual 'nothing to see here' expressions are amazing," added a fan of the photo. "Well bloody done!"

A third follower simply wanted to praise Reeves. "Was Keanu Reeves as cool back then as he is now?"

Kate Beckinsale attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Beckinsale was back at Cannes for the premiere of Pot au Feu on Monday where she thankfully avoided another wardrobe malfunction in a beautiful pastel green Zuhair Murad gown.

"At the Pot au Feu premiere, 76th Cannes Festival in my dream dress - remembering my first time on these steps 30 years ago in scuffed steel toe capped Dr Martens. Both magical," she wrote in another post of her present-day festival look.