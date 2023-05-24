Kate Beckinsale, Heidi Klum and More Bring the Wildest Cannes Style Moments So Far at Movie Premiere

Heidi Klum, Kate Beckinsale, Coco Rocha and more served comparatively avant-garde fashion moments for the premiere for 'La Passion De Dodin Bouffant'

By Zizi Strater
May 24, 2023
"La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Cannes Film Festival attendees never shy away from glamour when attending the ultra-exclusive celebration of cinema in France.

However, at the festival premiere for La Passion De Dodin Bouffant – an 1885-set period piece about a French chef who falls in love with a cook on his staff – models, actresses and stars brought particularly eye-catching and avant-garde ensembles to walk the red carpet when compared to the other premieres this year's event has had to offer.

Some of the attendees rocked near-vintage designs and couture and looked fresh off the runway to the red carpet on Wednesday, baring a lot of skin and making some big fashion statements.

Heidi Klum attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Heidi Klum was amongst the stars in attendance, walking the carpeted stairs in a bright yellow Zuhair Murad Couture gown.

The look flowed as she walked with a long trailing cape following behind her. There was a long slit up her leg, reaching all the way to her hip, and body-baring cut-outs that made a diamond formation on her chest, allowing for a bit of underboob to shine through (almost causing a wardrobe malfunction).

Kate Beckinsale attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Mike Coppola/Getty 

Kate Beckinsale also rocked a Zuhair Murad look to the premiere, an ultra-sheer catsuit that cut off just on her thigh. 

Bedazzled accents covered her, with strings of bling shooting off along the piece in every direction. For extra drama, there was a long pastel green skirt tied around her waist that flowed behind her with every step.

Coco Rocha attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Model Coco Rocha was ruffling some fashion feathers in her all-black Dolce & Gabbana gown. Rocha wore an extravagant headpiece creating a halo of fur and feathers around her face, and from the neck down wore a diamond-shaped dress layered over a matching black slip.

Winnie Harlow attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Mike Coppola/Getty

Winnie Harlow was serving nothing but elegance on the red carpet. The model wore a black velvet and green satin Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown with a halter neckline made from the shiny green fabric that flowed behind her into a train. 

Ikram Abdi attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Model Ikram Abdi could not be missed at the premiere. The star wore an avant-garde Harris Reed ensemble with a bedazzled checkered design on her chest and arms and black velvet on the rest of her figure, which transformed into a giant hat framing her head.

Elsa Hosk attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Elsa Hosk was an optical illusion with her Viktor & Rolf Couture gown.​​ The Victoria's Secret angel appeared to have her dress falling off of her as the baby blue outer shell of her look was slanted to the side, revealing a nude-illusion corset underneath.

Lady Victoria Hervey attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

And English socialite Lady Victoria Hervey was a sea of sequins on the red carpet. Her look completely covered her in shimmery baby blue, with a long matching tulle cape following behind her.

