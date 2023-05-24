Kate Beckinsale, Heidi Klum and More Bring the Wildest Cannes Style Moments So Far at Movie Premiere

Cannes Film Festival attendees never shy away from glamour when attending the ultra-exclusive celebration of cinema in France.



However, at the festival premiere for La Passion De Dodin Bouffant – an 1885-set period piece about a French chef who falls in love with a cook on his staff – models, actresses and stars brought particularly eye-catching and avant-garde ensembles to walk the red carpet when compared to the other premieres this year's event has had to offer.



Some of the attendees rocked near-vintage designs and couture and looked fresh off the runway to the red carpet on Wednesday, baring a lot of skin and making some big fashion statements.

Heidi Klum was amongst the stars in attendance, walking the carpeted stairs in a bright yellow Zuhair Murad Couture gown.



The look flowed as she walked with a long trailing cape following behind her. There was a long slit up her leg, reaching all the way to her hip, and body-baring cut-outs that made a diamond formation on her chest, allowing for a bit of underboob to shine through (almost causing a wardrobe malfunction).

Kate Beckinsale also rocked a Zuhair Murad look to the premiere, an ultra-sheer catsuit that cut off just on her thigh.



Bedazzled accents covered her, with strings of bling shooting off along the piece in every direction. For extra drama, there was a long pastel green skirt tied around her waist that flowed behind her with every step.



Model Coco Rocha was ruffling some fashion feathers in her all-black Dolce & Gabbana gown. Rocha wore an extravagant headpiece creating a halo of fur and feathers around her face, and from the neck down wore a diamond-shaped dress layered over a matching black slip.

Winnie Harlow was serving nothing but elegance on the red carpet. The model wore a black velvet and green satin Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown with a halter neckline made from the shiny green fabric that flowed behind her into a train.



Model Ikram Abdi could not be missed at the premiere. The star wore an avant-garde Harris Reed ensemble with a bedazzled checkered design on her chest and arms and black velvet on the rest of her figure, which transformed into a giant hat framing her head.

Elsa Hosk was an optical illusion with her Viktor & Rolf Couture gown.​​ The Victoria's Secret angel appeared to have her dress falling off of her as the baby blue outer shell of her look was slanted to the side, revealing a nude-illusion corset underneath.

And English socialite Lady Victoria Hervey was a sea of sequins on the red carpet. Her look completely covered her in shimmery baby blue, with a long matching tulle cape following behind her.