Kate Beckinsale Wears Playboy Bunny Outfit to Celebrate Her Milestone 50th Birthday — See the Photo!

The actress showed off her toned physique, posing alongside her friends in a set of photos posted on Instagram

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 29, 2023 02:29PM EDT
Photo:

Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

Kate Beckinsale is showing that 50 is still sexy. 

The Guilty Party star embodied the playboy bunny — showing off her toned physique — for her 50th birthday party celebration. 

Beckinsale shared a set of photos to her Instagram posing with a couple of friends for her costume-themed birthday party. In the first shot, Beckinsale is dressed in a classic black Playboy Bunny outfit, complete with black bunny ears, large heart-shaped drop earrings, fishnets and sky-high heels.

Also on theme were two of her best friends posed at her side, with one friend dressed in a pink sparkly version of the Playboy Bunny and the other in a white bunny dress with a harness, white bunny ears and mid-calf black heels. 

Kate Beckinsale wears playboy bunny outfit while posing alongside friends.

Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

In a second photo, Beckinsale shot a confident pose alongside her friends with her hand on her hip, showing off her leather bodysuit ensemble. The ladies posed again in another shot in a diagonal line, with Beckinsale shooting a wide smile at the camera. 

"Happy bunny birthday, my birthday twin @olivergliese 💕💕 🐰🐇🐰🐩😿,” Beckinsale captioned the photos. 

The actress has also proven that age is only a number when it comes to work. Last year, she walked the catwalk at New York Fashion Week, closing the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2023 runway.

Kate Beckinsale wears playboy bunny outfit while posing alongside friends and a dog.

Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

For her catwalk debut, Beckinsale conquered the catwalk in a jaw-dropping, two-piece design featuring metallic beading, a flowing pleated skirt and abs-baring crop top.

The ensemble also included a statement collar. For even more sparkle, Beckinsale wore glittering statement earrings. The look was finished with a braided bun and smokey eye makeup.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Front Row, the award-winning actress confessed that doing a runway show was the last thing on her career bucket list.

"I can't believe I'm doing this. I genuinely can't think of anything I'll hate more," she jokingly told the outlet. "I always watch runway models and think, HOW do they do it. It seems so different than going on stage and being in a play. But only because it's Naeem."

The 50-year-old actress/model previously opened up to PEOPLE about her perspective on aging in an industry that doesn't always embrace it with open arms. "I think other people seem to be very obsessed with aging in a way that I am not. I am asked about that a lot," she told PEOPLE, adding, "I'm in a much happier situation in my forties than I was in my thirties."

