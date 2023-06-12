Kate Beckinsale Announces Her Cat Clive Has Died: 'My Heart Is Absolutely and Totally Broken'

Some say diamonds are a girl's best friend, but for Kate Beckinsale, that role was filled by her cat Clive.

The actress, 49, shared in an Instagram post on Monday that her cat Clive, who Beckinsale frequently featured on her social media, has died. Beckinsale expressed her sadness in the post's caption, alongside a photo of her cuddling Clive. In the picture, Clive is wrapped in a pink blanket and resting under Beckinsale's chin.

"Clive has died," she began the emotional caption. "I don't have it in me to make a montage or even look at pictures of him yet. Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it. If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I'm sorry."

"My heart is absolutely and totally broken," she added.

Friends and fans took to the comments to share their condolences.

"Kate💔 sending you love ♥️," wrote actress Anya Taylor Joy.

"This is the worst pain. I'm so sorry," said actress and rescue pet advocate Anne Wheaton.

A self-proclaimed "cat person," Beckinsale revealed to PEOPLE 2019 that Clive had survived cancer despite being "quite old." She said she first got the gray-and-white kitty when her 24-year-old daughter, Lily Sheen, was little.

Beckinsale's followers have come to love Clive through his owner's Instagram page. Beckinsale often used Instagram to show off her furry friend dressed in different costumes — sometimes matching the Underworld star.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Clive was also adored by Beckinsale's other cat, Willow. The actress added to PEOPLE in 2019 that Willow was "inherited from a friend" because the other cat "liked Clive so much."

Despite the two cats loving each other, Beckinsale explained that the pets have very different personalities.

"Clive's favorite things in the world are suitcases and boxes and bags, if you bring home a pair of sneakers or take out a bag, he's immediately inside it," she said. "So we got him this suitcase bed, and he loves it so much."

Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

Willow enjoys a bag or two, too, but prefers to "sleep in creepy, psychopath places," said Beckinsale. "Like the back of a drawer or places that she could die."

She added: "Willow is more of a handful, but she's so pretty, we forgive her."

