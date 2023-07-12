'Vampire Diaries' Star Kat Graham & Fiancé Darren Genet Split 1 Year After Getting Engaged

Kat Graham and Darren Geret are no longer together.

On Wednesday, the Vampire Diaries alum, 33, revealed that she and her fiancé have split, as their “engagement ended a few months ago."

“Hey everyone. After many years together, Darren and I have chosen to no longer be together. The engagement ended a few months ago. He’s a great guy and we wish each other nothing but the most happy and beautiful life,” she tweeted.

Graham also wrote the same message on her Instagram Story alongside a red heart emoji.

Kat Graham/ Instagram

PEOPLE confirmed in May 2022 that the actress was engaged to Geret, 53.

The two quietly got engaged during a vacation in Mexico for Genet's birthday, with a source telling PEOPLE that "Kat is madly in love and couldn't be happier."

Graham is best known for her role as Bonnie Bennett in The Vampire Diaries. Though Genet, a director and producer, is known for his work on the supernatural series, a source clarified to PEOPLE at the time that Genet didn't meet Graham while producing The CW show.

The couple first started dating in 2017, but have kept their relationship fairly private ever since, only posting a few photos together on social media over the years.

In August 2021, Graham praised her longtime partner in an Instagram post where she kissed Genet on the cheek while straddling him in a black and white checkered bodysuit.

“My brilliant amazing talented love! Finally ready to show the world what we’ve been working on for 4 years… TOMORROW,” she wrote.

The two made their red carpet debut at the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in December 2021, where they honored jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.

Craig Barritt/Getty

Graham shared a photo of them together with her hand on his chest as they pose for a photo at the event on her Instagram.



They also shared a peek into their Christmas/Hanukkah celebrations at the end of December. "Merry Christmas everyone!!!!! Wishing you the most beautiful Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa! However you celebrate, we hope your days are filled with love and happiness," Graham wrote alongside a photo of her kissing Genet.

