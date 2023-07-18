Married Country Duo Kat & Alex Announce They're Splitting 'Musically and Romantically' After 4 Years

It’s the end of the line for married country music duo Kat & Alex.

The musicians — Kat Luna and Alex Garrido, who now goes by his stage name, Georgia — announced on Instagram that after four years together, they’re breaking up, both in their musical careers and in their personal lives.

“As we were writing this, our hearts are heavy to have to make this announcement,” the pair wrote in a joint statement. “After 4 years of love and music, we have mutually decided to part ways both musically and romantically. We are so incredibly grateful for the time God has given us together with not only each other, but with y’all.”

The American Idol alums continued, writing that they’re still learning “how to navigate” life’s twists and turns, but will remain supportive of one another.

“We hold nothing but love for each other in our hearts and ask only for your support and understanding throughout this process,” they wrote. “Although we will not be doing music together as Kat & Alex, we will still be pursuing our dreams individually as Kat Luna and Alex Georgia. It would mean the world to us to have your continued support on our individual journeys.”

The pair captioned their post, “We love y’all so much.”

Luna, 23, and Georgia, 30, were engaged in October 2020, and tied the knot in January 2021 at Cactus Creek Barn in Dickson, Tennessee.

Kat Luna and Alex Georgia attend the CMA Awards in Nashville in November 2022. Jason Davis/WireImage

“It’s funny when you hear that saying, ‘When you know you know,’” Georgia told PEOPLE when he and Luna got engaged. “I never thought I’d actually experience that until I met Kat… I fell for her the moment we first sang together.”

The pair rose to fame on American Idol, where they auditioned as a duo in 2020. Though they made it through the first round, Georgia was soon eliminated and Luna continued in the competition solo until she was cut before making it to the live show.

Kat & Alex made their Grand Ole Opry debut in October 2021, with Luna telling PEOPLE at the time that it was "a blessing" to be able to do so as a duo.

The pair put out a self-titled EP in 2022, and later released Spanish-language versions of the music.

