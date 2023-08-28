Kassie DePaiva to Appear as 'One Life to Live' Character Blair on 'General Hospital'

The actress last reprised her role as Blair on the longstanding medical soap for a multi-month crossover in 2012

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 09:11PM EDT
Kassie DePaiva
Kassie DePaiva. Photo: Courtesy: Getty Images/Jason Kempin

Kassie DePaiva is bringing her One Life to Live character, Blair Cramer, back to General Hospital

The 62-year-old daytime soap star’s appearance as the fan favorite character will begin in September, an ABC rep told TV Line. It is unclear what her storyline will entail on the series.

DePaiva has crossed over from One Life to Live to General Hospital before. 

The actress last reprised her role as Blair on the classic medical soap for a crossover in 2012, two months after One Life to Live ended its broadcast on ABC. 

Trevor St. John (Todd) and Kassie DePaiva (Blair) in a scene that begins airing the week of April 26, 2010 on Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Daytime's "One Life to Live." "One Life to Live" airs Monday-Friday (2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network.
Kassie DePaiva as Blair in 'One Life to Live'.

 Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content

The event also brought the return of Roger Howarth’s Todd Manning — her love interest on the daytime series. Howarth has since been starring in General Hospital for over a decade and has appeared as three different characters: first, as Manning, then as Franco Baldwin and currently as Austin Gatlin-Holt. 

When DePaiva returned to Days of Our Lives as Eve Donovan earlier this month, she opened up about a possibility about going back to the hospital in an interview with Soap Opera Digest

“There’s a lot of history there, a lot of time, a lot of water under that bridge,” she teased before noting Blair's long history with ex-husband Todd. “But I guess Todd is not Todd, right? So if I was to go back on that show, he probably wouldn’t recognize me. But I could go, ‘You’re hot. You look like somebody I used to know.'”

General Hospital logo
General Hospital. ABC, Inc.

This past April, General Hospital celebrated its 60th anniversary of being on air. 

"It's incredibly rewarding and humbling to be a part of this amazing legacy," executive producer Frank Valentini told PEOPLE at the time. "When I look back at our show's 60 years, I can't help but think of how much time and effort goes into making just one episode of television. Our cast and crew are some of the hardest working people in this industry, putting in long hours in order to make the best possible show we can."

"The idea of producing over 250 episodes a year for the last six decades is truly remarkable," he added. "It's a testament to the staying power of daytime television and the incredible support our fans have shown us throughout the years."

ABC's Emmy Award-winning daytime drama is both the longest-running scripted drama and the longest-running American soap opera currently in production.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Filmed in Hollywood, California, the show was the brainchild of married soap writers Frank and Doris Hursley when it premiered on April 1, 1963. To date, General Hospital — which aired its 15,000th episode on June 22, 2022 — holds the record for the most outstanding daytime drama wins, taking home the prestigious Emmy Award a record 15 times.

Related Articles
ERIKA SLEZAK;ANDREA EVANS
Erika Slezak Remembers 'One Life to Live' Costar Andrea Evans: 'So Sweet and Kind and Loving'
Andrea Evans
Andrea Evans, Star of 'One Life to Live' and 'The Young and the Restless', Dead at 66
MARINA DEL REY, CA - APRIL 20: Jacklyn Zeman attends "The Bay" Promotional Shoot on April 20, 2013 in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/WireImage)
Jacklyn Zeman's 'General Hospital' Costars Hold Private Memorial for Late Friend
Jen Lilley
A 'Days' Favorite Is Back: Find Out the Poignant Reason Jen Lilley Will Return as Theresa Donovan
GENERAL HOSPITAL - ABC's "General Hospital" stars (ABC/Craig Sjodin)
'General Hospital' Celebrates 60 Years! See Past and Present Stars Gather for Stunning Cast Photo
Nicholas Alexander Chavez attends the closing night of The GuadaLAjara Film Festival at Los Angeles Grand Park on October 01, 2022
Why Nicholas Alexander Chavez Is Taking a Leave of Absence from 'General Hospital'
Kristen Alderson and Taylor Crousore Engagement
‘One Life to Live’ Alum Kristen Alderson Is Engaged: 'I’ve Never Cried So Many Happy Tears'
MARINA DEL REY, CA - APRIL 20: Jacklyn Zeman attends "The Bay" Promotional Shoot on April 20, 2013 in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/WireImage)
'General Hospital' Actress Jacklyn Zeman Dead at Age 70
NICHOLAS CHAVEZ, TABYANA ALI
General Hospital's Nicholas Chavez and Tabyana Ali on Being a Soap Power Couple: 'Our Dynamic' Is 'Special'
The Young and the Restless
Why Daytime Soap Operas Won't Be Impacted by the SAG-AFTRA Strike
ALL MY CHILDREN - 11/20/96Hayley (Kelly Ripa) spoke to the injured Mateo (Mark Consuelos) after he woke up, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 1996, on Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Daytime's "All My Children". "All My Children" airs Monday-Friday, 1-2 p.m., ET, on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. AMC96(Photo by Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)MARK CONSUELOS, KELLY RIPA; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" With Parfums de Marly And Telmont Champagne At Scarpetta at Scarpetta on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living)
Soap Opera Couples Who Met and Fell In Love on Set
Nick Benedict - Airdate: July 20, 1976
'All My Children' and 'The Young and the Restless' Alum Nick Benedict Dead at 76
Andrea Evans, John Loprieno
Andrea Evans' 'One Life to Live' Love John Loprieno Remembers Her 'Magic' as an 'Insightful Scene Partner'
Actress Andrea Evans attends the Cast Premiere Screening Of Lany Entertainment's "The Bay" Season 3
Andrea Evans' Family Remembers a 'Remarkable' Wife and Mother Who 'Displayed Awe-Inspiring Strength'
Inga Swenson at Peoples Choice Awards
Inga Swenson, Star of 'Benson' and Broadway, Dead at 90
Dallas stars Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray, Charlene Tilton, Audrey Landers, Steve Kanaly, Joan Van Ark, Sheree Wilson and Cathy Podewell, as well as director Michael Preece, reunited up in Palm Springs, California, on Tuesday in honor of the show's 45th anniversary and PEOPLE has the exclusive photos. credit Emma McIntyre
The Stars of 'Dallas' Reunite 45 Years After the Show's Debut — See the Photos! (Exclusive)