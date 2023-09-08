Man Sentenced for Strangling, Shooting Teen Girlfriend, Leaving Her to Die in Park Days Before Graduation

Karyme Barreto-Sabalza, 18, was planning to start nursing school on a scholarship

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta Headshot
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 12:32PM EDT
Karyme Baretto-Sabalza
Karyme Baretto-Sabalza. Photo:

Karyme Barrett/Facebook

A Washington State man was sentenced to 37 years in prison this week for the 2018 murder of his teenage girlfriend, who was just days away from graduating high school when she was brutally attacked and left for dead, authorities said.

In a statement on Sept. 6, the Kent Police Department said that a jury found Giovanni Herrin guilty of murdering 18-year-old Karyme Barreto-Sabalza. According to police, the sentencing comes after three trials and two previous jury convictions.

On June 16, 2018, Herrin, who was 19 at the time, lured his girlfriend to Salt Air Vista Park in Kent, Wash., police said. There, he strangled her and shot her in the head, before police say he left her there to die.

According to police, Herrin stole the victim’s car, took money from her bank account and used it to buy marijuana.

Despite being severely hurt, Barreto-Sabalza was found alive by a passerby on the trail, police said. However, she later died as a result of her injuries.

According to police, Barreto-Sabalza was killed just days before her high school graduation. She was expected to start nursing school on a scholarship.

"A few weeks prior to killing the victim, the victim sent messages to her friends indicating that she was fearful of the defendant and that she was fearful for her life,” court records obtained by Fox 13 Seattle show.

Herrin was booked into the King County Correctional Facility on June 20, 2018, public jail records reviewed by PEOPLE show.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On July 4, 2018, Herrin was taken to a local hospital after he reported feeling sick, court records show, according to KOMO-TV and KIRO 7. While there, Herrin escaped, got into a Lyft, and injured the driver before an officer was able to track down Herrin and shoot him. He was then brought back to the hospital.

The Kent Police Department congratulated its officers for their efforts in "putting this murderer behind bars for a long time," as well as the witnesses who "stepped up."

“The conviction and sentencing will not bring Karyme back, but it does bring some measure of justice to the people who loved her,” police said.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers Case: Man Reportedly Charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder
Mason Sisk to be Sentenced on Thursday | Sept 7, 2023
Alabama Teen Sentenced to Life for Killing 5 Family Members Because He Was 'Fed Up' with Them
Anthony Rouse at his foster mother Kasee Metzger's home in 2018.
Father Says 6-Year-Old Son Loved the Water. Then Boy Was Allegedly Drowned by His Stepfather
Harrison Olvey
Ga. Valet Attendant Is Fatally Shot While Trying to Stop Car Theft: He 'Always Did the Right Thing'
Leonard Mack delivers remarks in front of Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah, after his exoneration based on DNA evidence, was presented in Judge Anne Minihan's courtroom at the Westchester County Courthouse in White Plains, Sept. 5, 2023
DNA Exonerates Man 47 Years After Wrongful Rape Conviction: 'Injustice Hanging Over My Head'
Porcha Woodruff and her family. Oldest daughter is Chantell, 13, youngest is Jamaih, 7 and the baby is Mason
AI Led to Her Wrongful Arrest for Carjacking at 8 Months Pregnant: 'This Can Happen to Anyone of Color' (Exclusive)
Dr. Amie Harwick, Gareth Pursehouse
Lawyer for Man Accused of Murdering Hollywood Sex Therapist Amie Harwick Claims She Fell from Balcony by Accident
William Sandridge, a Calhoun man, and his wife, Allyn Sandridge, a former middle school special education teacher, have been sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in the distribution of child sex abuse images
Special Education Teacher and Husband Sentenced for Exchanging Text Messages with Child Sex Abuse Images
Ashley Guzman Carlos Loera shot dead california baby in car
Calif. Couple Is Shot Dead While Sitting in Car with Their Baby in the Backseat
Kevin and Ruby Franke of the YouTube channel 8 Passengers
Lawyer for Ruby Franke's Husband Says He Had No Role in Alleged Abuse: 'Very Gentle Person'
Milwaukee mother killed, son accused wanted virtual reality headset
Boy, 11, Facing Trial for Allegedly Killing His Mom Over Purchase of Virtual Reality Headset
Dramatic Video Shows Moment Convicted Murderer Escapes Penn. Prison by Climbing Between 2 Walls
Dramatic Video Shows Moment Convicted Murderer Escapes Penn. Prison by Climbing Between Two Walls
People stand near the burned car where part of the nine murdered members of the Lebaron family were killed and burned during an ambush in Bavispe, Sonora mountains, Mexico
Man Arrested in Connection with Killing of 9 U.S. Citizens in 2019 Mexico Ambush
San Antonio police texas
Parents Kidnapped, 5 Children Left Behind After Armed Men Break Into San Antonio Home
Anthony Rouse
Mom, Stepfather Claimed Boy, 6, Died by Suicide. Now They're Accused of Torturing Him and Locking Him in Cage
Julia Ann Bean, Police investigate possible link between Gilgo Beach suspect and South Carolina woman who vanished in 2017
FBI Investigates Possible Link Between Gilgo Beach Suspect Rex Heuermann and Missing South Carolina Woman