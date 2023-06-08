Karlie Kloss Shares Sweet Video of Toddler Son Playing the Piano: ‘Mini Me’

Karlie Kloss is creating her mini me.

On Wednesday, the supermodel and Koding with Klossy entrepreneur, 30, posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram that included an adorable video of Kloss playing piano with son Levi, 2.

Playing "Mary Had A Little Lamb," Kloss asks her son, "You know that one?" to which he adorably replies, "Yeah!"

"Mini me," she captioned the post.

Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner, 42, share son Levi Joseph and are currently pregnant with their second baby. The pair have been married since 2018.

Kloss and Kushner announced her second pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala. Kloss showcased her bump on the red carpet in a form-fitting black column dress that was accessorized by lengthy strands of pearls and similar beading around the waist.

As the pair left their hotel for the trek to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Kushner gave his glowing wife her big moment with photographers, before escorting her onward.

When asked by ET why she chose the Met Gala to reveal her news, Kloss said, "This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I'm honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long."

She added to Vogue, "I got a plus one don't shhh ... don't tell anybody," alluding to the Gala's famed no-guest policy.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Kloss has been glowing in her maternity style on the red carpets. Attending the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, she showed off her baby bump in a flowy one-shoulder dandelion-yellow dress, with a train that extended behind her.

Earlier this week, Kloss attended the 2023 MoMA Party in the Garden Benefit and wore a flowy, off-the-shoulder black dress that included a wrap around her neck and accentuated her baby bump.

