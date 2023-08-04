Karlie Kloss Poses with Son Levi, 2, and Baby Elijah on Her 31st Birthday: 'Full of Gratitude'

Karlie Kloss is embracing life as a mom of two.

The Victoria’s Secret model celebrated her 31st birthday this week by posing for a sweet photo with her two sons — Elijah Jude, 3, weeks, and Levi, 2.

"Going into 31 with a heart full of gratitude 🙏💛✨," she captioned the shot, shared on Instagram Friday.

In the heartwarming snap, Kloss gives Levi a kiss and holds his hand while cradling Elijah in her other arm.

Husband Joshua Kushner, 38, was the first to share the news of Elijah's arrival, sharing a photo featuring part of the baby boy's face on Instagram last month.

"Welcome to [the world]," he captioned the photo.

Sharing her final crop of maternity photos — where she was joined by Levi — from before she welcomed Elijah on Instagram in June, Kloss wrote, "my boys 🤍."

While attending the Met Gala in May, the couple announced that their family was once again growing. The model showcased her bump in a form-fitting black column dress accessorized by lengthy strands of pearls and beading around the waist.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Kloss revealed why she chose the biggest night in fashion to debut her baby bump. “This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I'm honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long,” she said.

She added to Vogue, "I got a plus one don't shhh... don't tell anybody.”