Karlie Kloss and Husband Joshua Kushner Welcome Second Baby Together

Karlie Kloss is officially a mom of two!

On Tuesday, the supermodel, 30, and her husband Joshua Kushner welcomed their second baby together. Kushner, 38, shared the exciting news on Instagram Thursday alongside a photo of their bundle of joy.

"Welcome to [the world]," he captioned the photo.

While attending the Met Gala in May, the couple announced that their family was once again growing. The former Victoria’s Secret model showcased her bump in a form-fitting black column dress accessorized by lengthy strands of pearls and beading around the waist.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Kloss revealed why she chose the biggest night in fashion to debut her baby bump. “This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I'm honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long,” she said.

She added to Vogue, "I got a plus one don't shhh... don't tell anybody.”

Kloss and Kushner are already parents to son Levi Joseph, whom they welcomed in 2021. Three years prior, the couple tied the knot in upstate New York.

In April 2022, the fashion model opened up to the Today Show about how her priorities have changed since becoming a mother.

"I just had this moment of like, ‘Wow, every woman who has a child, every parent goes through this,' " she explained. "It's just the most profound experience that I had no idea until having a kid."

She added, "Priorities change. Everything changes. I think the last few years have changed us as well. I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I'm actually on time everywhere now."

In addition to enjoying motherhood, married life is also up there for Kloss. During a 2020 appearance on the InCharge with DVF podcast, Kloss gushed about her husband.

"I absolutely met, married, and am madly in love with my soulmate," Kloss said. "He is truly my partner. He is my partner in life. He is my best friend. He is my other half. I didn't know that I could love someone in this kind of way and I feel like I've almost grown up with him. I met him when I was 19 and I think there's a lot of growing into myself that I still was doing when I first met him and still am to this day."