Karlie Kloss Introduces Her and Joshua Kushner's Second Baby, Newborn Son Elijah Jude

Karlie Kloss is introducing her second baby boy to the world.

On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret model, 30, shared a photo introducing her newborn son and announcing his name for the first time.

"Elijah Jude 7.11.23 💙," she captioned a black-and-white photo where new big brother Levi Joseph, 2, holds the infant's hand.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Husband Joshua Kushner, 38, was the first to share the news of Elijah's arrival, sharing a photo featuring part of the baby boy's face on Instagram last week.

"Welcome to [the world]," he captioned the photo.

While attending the Met Gala in May, the couple announced that their family was once again growing. The model showcased her bump in a form-fitting black column dress accessorized by lengthy strands of pearls and beading around the waist.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Kloss revealed why she chose the biggest night in fashion to debut her baby bump. “This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I'm honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long,” she said.

She added to Vogue, "I got a plus one don't shhh... don't tell anybody.”

In April 2022, the fashion model opened up to the Today Show about how her priorities have changed since becoming a mother.

"I just had this moment of like, ‘Wow, every woman who has a child, every parent goes through this,' " she explained. "It's just the most profound experience that I had no idea until having a kid."

She added, "Priorities change. Everything changes. I think the last few years have changed us as well. I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I'm actually on time everywhere now."

