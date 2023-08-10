Karlie Kloss Attends Taylor Swift's Final Eras Tour Concert in L.A.

Karlie Kloss attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

The model, 31, was photographed walking into the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, wearing a white vest top, blue jeans and black Adidas shoes, as she was accompanied by some guests.

Eagle-eyed fans later spotted Kloss sitting in the crowd and posted some videos of her during the concert on TikTok.

In one video, the mother of two could be seen before the event posing with some fans, as another showed her mouthing the lyrics and dancing to Swift’s “Shake It Off” as she filmed herself having fun on camera.

She was also seen swaying side to side along to Swift's Reputation track “Don’t Blame Me" in one other clip posted online.

Karlie Kloss, arrives for Taylor Swift's last performance at SOFI Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The Daily Stardust/BACKGRID

Swift, 33, and Kloss first met in 2013 at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and became fast friends.

Rumors of an alleged feud began swirling, however, when Swift left Kloss’s name off her “Junior Jewels” T-shirt — which was filled with all of the singer’s pals, including Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran — in one of the scenes of her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video in 2017.

The model previously denied any falling out, telling The New York Times in 2018 that she still talked to Swift frequently, adding, “Don’t believe everything you read." She also posted a photo with Swift during her Reputation tour backstage that same year.

A year later, Swift wished Kloss a happy birthday on Instagram, writing, “Every day I’m inspired by how giving, loving, and thoughtful you are.” Kloss even shared a photo of the pair Facetiming, which she captioned: “When you’re halfway around the world & your best friend still finds a way to celebrate 24 with you.”



aylor Swift performs onstage during her Eras Tour in Inglewood, California. Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

During her final Los Angeles Eras Tour show this week, Swift announced the upcoming Oct. 27 re-release of her first Grammy-winning pop album, 1989.

"The last time that I was so pleasantly surprised by some stuff that you guys did was when I announced that I was going to be re-recording. That was something that I expected to be just a me thing, just a personal thing. Since I was a teenager, I wanted to own my music," Swift said onstage during the acoustic portion of her show. "The way to do it was to re-record my albums, and the way that you have embraced ... that you have celebrated, that you really decided that it was your fight too, and that you were 100 percent behind me ... I will never stop thanking you for that."

"And so now, here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day. You might have noticed there are some new outfits in the show. There's something that I've been planning for a really, really, really ridiculously, embarrassingly long time, and instead of telling you about it, I think I'll just sort of show you," she said, unveiling the cover art and release date for 1989 (Taylor's Version) on the big screen before launching into "New Romantics," a fan-favorite track off the deluxe edition of her record.

Swift then shared some more details about the upcoming release on her Instagram account.

"To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From the Vault tracks are so insane," she wrote in her post. "I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

