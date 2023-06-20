Karl Cook is moving on nearly two years after splitting with Kaley Cuoco.

The equestrian, 32, announced in a joint post on Instagram that he is engaged to entrepreneur and mental health advocate Mackenzie Drazan.

The pair shared a sweet photo snuggling together on a white couch. Cook smiled widely at the camera as his new fiancée laid her head on his shoulder and grinned up at him. Her oval-shaped engagement ring could be seen as she placed her hand on his shoulder.

“No jokes or witty comments, just deep happiness and love,” he captioned the post. “I love you so much @mackenziedrazan I am so sorry you have chosen to spend a lot more time with me.”

Instagram/mrtankcook

In a matching post, Drazan reiterated her answer to him and reaffirmed her love.

“(YES!!! ^ ♾️)* ♾️ !!! @mrtankcook Still pinching myself! I love you forever! 💙🥹, she wrote.

Cook was previously married to Cuoco, 37. The pair started dating in 2016 and then got engaged on her birthday a year later in November 2017. They tied the knot on June 30, 2018 in an intimate wedding at a horse stable near San Diego, Calif.

However, three years later, the pair revealed their split in a joint statement to PEOPLE in September 2021, saying, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

Cook hinted at finding new love with Drazan in a post on Sept. 25, 2022, sharing photos of their trip together to Yosemite National Park. In the first photo, he shared a shot of them both smiling, with his arm wrapped around her shoulder. He also showed shots of her walking up the mountain and videos of the pair taking in the sights.

"Two days, 20 miles, 6200 ft vertical, 9:19 hours hiking. Damn we saw a lot @mackenziedrazan, one hell of a trip to Yosemite!,” he captioned the post.

He and Drazan — who also shares his love of equestrian — seemingly both confirmed their relationship in separate social media posts a few months later, in December. Cook posted a carousel of photos of their relationship, including one showing a funny face, while Drazan, wearing a flower crown, smiled at the camera.

Cook also showed black-and-white shots of the two hugging each other awe well as shots of the two on vacation.

"Whether for one minute, ten, one day or a week every moment not like this I don’t want. I love you so much @mackenziedrazan . As always thank @alden_corrigan_media for everything you do, we love you too,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Drazan shared a set of photos of the two at an event smiling and getting cozy as she wrote, “Happy happy happy 🥰”