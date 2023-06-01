Karl-Anthony Towns Embraces 'Power Couple' Role with Jordyn Woods: ‘Everyone Knows Who Jordyn Is’ (Exclusive)

Karl-Anthony Towns says the "most important thing" to him is making a positive impact on his and girlfriend Jordyn Woods' fans.

Towns, 27, and Woods, 25, celebrated their third anniversary on May 19, and the NBA star tells PEOPLE he and Woods embrace the role of a power couple.

"People recognize us anywhere we go. I feel like everyone knows who Jordyn Woods is, so it's really cool when we get to see new fans when we travel," the Minnesota Timberwolves star says.

And Towns enjoys being the first to offer taking photos for Woods' fans, he says. "Oh yeah, I'm the first to offer it because it's really cool. It's fun when you get photos taken with you and then you're taking the photos for her," he says.

Towns, who stars alongside Angel Reese and Zion Williamson in Starry's NBA Finals commercial, takes pride in his and Woods' impact on their fans. In response to being called a "power couple," Towns says, "Oh, yeah, for sure."



The three-time all-star explains, "I wouldn't say it's important to me to be a face of the NBA, but it's very important to me to lead these young kids of the next generation in the right way."

Towns was a basketball star well before he met Woods, and the number one draft pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, but he knows his relationship with Woods put more eyes on him.

He continues, "I just want to continue to bring good into the world, so when the next generation takes over, they had a positive role model that they watched on TV or looked up to. I think that's more important than anything — to push the world in a positive route."

Towns is grateful to Starry, the soda, and all the companies who give him a platform, for the opportunity to impact the next generation. "I'm really blessed that Starry gives me, and Angel and Zion, a platform to show our personalities and the positive energy we bring to people's lives."

He is especially excited about Reese's appearance in the spot as "such a prominent face in women's basketball right now," Towns says. "Just to see how her career has blossomed and the success she's found this year, it's awesome. It's really great to meet her, lend any wisdom I can, and just be a part of her journey."

On the court, the seven-foot-tall athlete dominates the floor with his height and strength, but he tells PEOPLE that's really more of an "alter-ego" he puts on for basketball.



"People always say they thought I'd be really aggressive and mean when they meet me, but I'm like the opposite of that," he says in his trailer on the set of a commercial he's shooting for Starry that'll run during the NBA Finals.

"I'm much more of a goofball. I think I'm just funny to be around and definitely a character for sure."

Traveling is one of Towns' many interests outside of sports, and he says Woods is "always down" to go with him.

"It's really cool when we get to go to parts of the world and see fans that wouldn't have a chance to see us in America," he says.

When he's not playing basketball or traveling, Towns is likely making progress on whichever book he's currently reading.

Right now, he's revisiting The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran and before that, it was David Deida's The Way of the Superior Man.

Reading is another way that Towns and Woods enjoy quality time together, he tells PEOPLE.

"When Jordan and I went to Bora Bora, we all had a book. So it'll be like, we're sitting out, we're looking at the waves, and then just reading a little bit."

