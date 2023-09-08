Karine Jean-Pierre and Longtime Partner Suzanne Malveaux Have Separated: ‘I’m a Single Mom Who’s Co-Parenting’

The White House press secretary revealed in an interview with "Vogue" that she and Malveaux, with whom she shares a 9-year-old daughter, are no longer together

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Published on September 8, 2023 01:45PM EDT
Karine Jean-Pierre, Principal Deputy Press Secretary and Suzanne Malveaux, CNN at the Paramount White House Correspondents' Dinner after party at the French Ambassador's residence, in Washington, D.C., on April 30, 2022
Karine Jean-Pierre and Suzanne Malveaux. Photo: Mary Kouw/CBS/Getty

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and broadcast journalist Suzanne Malveaux have called off their decade-long relationship.

Jean-Pierre, who made history in May 2022 as the first Black and openly gay White House press secretary, revealed in a new interview with Vogue that she and Malveaux, a former CNN anchor and White House correspondent, had separated.

In the profile, Jean-Pierre’s transition to life as a single parent is described as “challenging," as she navigates her demanding work life and motherhood in tandem. She and Malveaux share a 9-year-old daughter, Soleil, whom they adopted in 2014. 

“I’m a single mom who is co-parenting this amazing kid,” she said. 

While they are no longer romantic partners, Jean-Pierre shared that she and Malveaux are determined to not let their relationship status affect their daughter, saying, "Our number-one priority is her privacy and to make sure we create an environment that’s nurturing."

Karine Jean Pierre and Suzanne Malveaux attend the CNN Correspondents' Brunch at Toolbox Studio on April 26, 2015 in Washington, DC
Karine Jean-Pierre and Suzanne Malveaux in 2015. Riccardo S. Savi/Getty

Jean-Pierre first met Malveaux at the 2012 Democratic National Convention. She was working for President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign at the time, and Malveaux was covering the event for CNN. 

In her memoir, Moving Forward, the press secretary said that they met at a donor party in a nightclub. “I know it's a cliché, but the truth is, I spotted her across a crowded dance floor.”

In the book, she shared that they didn’t go on their first date until two months later, in November 2012, and then began dating long-distance, as she was working in New York and her former partner was in Atlanta. In 2014, they moved in together in Atlanta, Jean-Pierre wrote in the book. 

Elsewhere in the memoir, she described the political correspondent as “warm, brilliant, grounded, funny — and supportive of me.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Karine Jean-Pierre speaks onstage during the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Hilton Midtown on May 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Karine Jean-Pierre speaks onstage during the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on May 6, 2022. Monica Schipper/Getty

Jean-Pierre has been open throughout her time as White House press secretary about her sexuality. In honor of National Coming Out Day last year, she took a few moments during a press briefing to share her own fears prior to coming out.

"Like so many in the LGBTQ+ community, coming out wasn't an easy thing to do," she said. "My family was traditional and conservative. Being gay in my family wasn't something that you mentioned out loud or celebrated."

However, she shared that her family “grew to accept who I was” and understood that “who I loved didn’t change who I was as a person.” 

Since taking over the role in May 2022, she’s made several concerted efforts to use her platform to shed light on the LGBTQ+ community. 

In April, she hosted the cast of The L Word: Generation Q at one of her briefings. "As the first openly queer person to hold the position of press secretary for the President of the United States, I see every day how important visibility and representation are," she said as she introduced the cast of the Showtime series.

Suzanne Malveaux
Suzanne Malveaux. Larry Busacca/Getty

Earlier this year, Malveaux announced she was stepping down from her role at CNN after more than 20 years with the network.

"While I've thrived on the energy from covering breaking news and politics, the rhythm of my life has shifted to the more personal," Malveaux wrote in a memo obtained by Deadline at the time.

She shared that her role as a mother to her then eight-year-old daughter had changed her priorities, and she wanted to instead start “focusing on [her] family.”

Of her daughter, she wrote in the memo: "I love being a mom, and the time I have with my eight-year-old daughter is priceless.”

