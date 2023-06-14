White House Press Secretary Opens Up About Doing Her Job From a 'Vulnerable' Place: 'Have to Put My Armor On'

Karine Jean-Pierre opened up about delivering public remarks amid tragedy in a new interview with Fast Company.

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 01:12PM EDT
Karine Jean-Pierre
Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is opening up about doing her job "from a vulnerable place" and delivering public remarks amid tragedy in a new interview with Fast Company.

"Whether it's lifting up trans kids and the parents of trans kids, or the LGBTQIA+ community more broadly; whether it is talking about our kids who have been shot and murdered at schools; whether it is about protecting women's rights, I do it from a very vulnerable place, because I truly believe it's important to speak out," Jean-Pierre, 48, told the outlet.

Jean-Pierre made history as the first Black and first openly gay woman to become White House Press Secretary in May 2022.

Since then, she has spoken out about legislation that impacts the LGBTQIA+ community, such as Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law, enacted through the controversial "Parental Rights in Education" bill that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in 2022.

In a statement issued shortly after that measure became law, Jean-Pierre said that "some of Florida's most vulnerable students and families are more fearful and less free. As the state's shameful 'Don't Say Gay' law takes effect, state officials who claim to champion liberty are limiting the freedom of their fellow Americans simply to be themselves."

Jean-Pierre was featured on Fast Company's 4th annual Queer 50 list, which features 50 queer women and non-binary people who are "shaping the economy, technology, and culture."

As the public face of the Biden administration, Jean-Pierre has a powerful platform, but her role also requires her to update reporters amid terrible tragedies like school shootings or natural disasters.

“It is not easy for me," she acknowledged to Fast Company. "There are many times where right before I've walked out to the podium, there's a shooting, and kids have been killed in the shooting. People have been murdered in these shootings, and I have to put my armor on and go to the podium and talk about that.”

Despite the challenges, Jean-Pierre told the outlet she's grateful for her role.

“I honor every day I'm able to do this job because I won't have this job forever,” she said. “You do these jobs for a few years, you hope that you make a difference, you hope that you represent the people of this country well, you hope you represent the President well, and then you move on and do something else that's hopefully great. But I will never have a job like this ever again.”

