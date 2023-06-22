Karen Pittman Says 'And Just Like That...' Nailed the 'Awkwardness' of a Woman Leaving a Long-Term Relationship (Exclusive)

The actress tells PEOPLE season 2 of the 'Sex and the City' revival "is about new beginnings"

By
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 10:15AM EDT
And Just Like That
Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the first two episodes of season 2 of Max's And Just Like That...

The new season of And Just Like That… sees many of the women back on the dating scene, including Dr. Nya Wallace.

In season 2’s two-episode premiere, Nya (Karen Pittman) officially moved on from husband Andre Rashad (LeRoy McClain) after trying to initiate sex over FaceTime — only to discover him in a hotel room with one of his backup singers. She purged his belongings and decided to explore the single life for the first time since the mid-‘90s.

For season 2, Pittman tells PEOPLE she hopes viewers “would see not just Nya's intellectual capacity and her ambition, but I also hope that we would see her vulnerability, her fragility, her awkwardness as a woman coming out of a long-term relationship and exploring singlehood for the first time in a very long time."

The actress believes the show “hit the nail on the head” when it comes to that experience and says “it's a lot fun to portray” a woman in that phase of her life. She thinks many viewers will be able to relate.

“We do see Brown women, Black women, melanated women as these strong, sort of supernatural forces of nature,” Pittman says. “I think it's really important to draw into the conversation about how fragile women are in the area of their emotional landscape. We all are trying to figure it out, and so it's a great joy to explore that side of Nya in season 2.”

and just like that season 2

HBO

She finds it especially enjoyable to do so alongside other ladies going through similar situations.

“The season is about new beginnings,” Pittman says. “You see that happening with Nya Wallace and you see that happening with Miranda Hobbes, and you see it happening with Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan. It's a fun romp for me as an actor to watch all the actors doing their work, but also to see how my character's arc unfolds as well.”

Last season, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Nya became friends when Miranda took Nya’s class at Columbia. Now they find themselves leaning on each other in the wake of their relationships' upheavals.

“Nya and Miranda have forged a relationship. In season 2, you'll see them develop that,” Pittman says. “As the show is so capable of doing, and it's done time and again, we explore female relationships and how women support each other through these challenging times in funny and comedic ways. Miranda and Nya are the Laverne and Shirley of And Just Like That… this season.”

Nya’s storyline overlapping with Miranda’s feels serendipitous because Pittman admits the former lawyer was her favorite character when she watched Sex and the City.

“I was definitely one of those women that on Sunday night gather around with your friends or on Monday morning would call my girlfriends and be like, ‘Oh, did you see it? And what did you think?’” Pittman says. “Even back then, Miranda Hobbes was my favorite character. So, it's such a thrill to be working with Cynthia on the show.”

Pittman teases that the rest of season 2 will be about “optimism” and “hope.”

“That is what I think the show does so well,” she says. “It's about sisterhood and female friendship, but it also is really about love. That's a joyful place to be in.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of And Just Like That… drop Thursdays on Max.

Related Articles
And Just Like That
Cynthia Nixon on Miranda and Che's Racy 'And Just Like That...' Premiere Scene: 'I Was Always Fairly Game'
Michael Ray
Michael Ray Says Assumptions He Featured a Carly Pearce Lookalike in 'Get Her Back' Music Video Aren't True (Exclusive)
John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of "And Just Like That" in New York City
John Corbett Says Aidan 'Was Wrong for' Carrie on 'Sex and the City' Ahead of Return on 'And Just Like That...'
Lauralee Bell, Eric Braeden and More 'Y&R' Stars Are 'Walking on Sunshine' with Summer 'Here at Last!
Lauralee Bell, Eric Braeden and More 'Y&R' Stars Are 'Walking on Sunshine' with Summer 'Here at Last!'
Kim Petras instagram; madonna
Kim Petras Reveals What Madonna Whispered to Her Before Historic Grammys Performance (Exclusive)
Jennifer Aniston and Shaun Cassidy
Shaun Cassidy Recalls Doing Magic Act for Jennifer Aniston's 5th Birthday: 'Weird Little Part of My Life' (Exclusive)
Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are seen on the set of "And Just Like That..."
'AJLT' Season 2 Premiere Recap: Carrie Has 'Exiting-out-of-Grief Sex' and Miranda Makes a Big Discovery About Che
and just like that season 2
'And Just Like That' PEOPLE Review: Season 2 Is Good Enough to Make You Forget About Samantha
katy perry instagram no credit posted 4/30/23 https://www.instagram.com/p/CrpovAAOTyJ/?hl=en
Katy Perry Reveals Why She and Orlando Bloom Formed a Sober Pact: 'Doing It Together Makes It Easier' (Exclusive)
Sarah Jessica Parker on location for "And Just Like That..." on November 03, 2022 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals the ‘Complicated’ Path to Rewearing Carrie’s Wedding Dress in 'And Just Like That…'
Sylvester Stallone Says Adele Insisted on Having His Rocky Statue When She Bought Home
Sylvester Stallone Says Adele Insisted on Having His Rocky Statue When She Bought Home
katy perry and morgan mclachlan De Soi Photo Credit Monroe Alvarez
Katy Perry Says De Soi's New Rosé-Inspired Flavor Is for 'Ladies Who Love Leisure' — Like Her! (Exclusive)
Glamorous. Kim Cattrall as Madolyn
'Glamorous' PEOPLE Review: Kim Cattrall's Netflix Series Has Admirable Moments but Lacks a Comic Spark
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Abby Elliott (L) and Jeremy Allen White (R) attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles premiere after party at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
'The Bear' Star Abby Elliott Raves About Spiritual 'Brother' Jeremy Allen White: 'I Adore Him' (Exclusive)
Shaun Cassidy and Taylor Swift
'70s Teen Idol Shaun Cassidy on Playing Pittsburgh the Same Night as Taylor Swift: 'She's Brilliant' (Exclusive)
Shaun Cassidy Shot in NJ on June 16, 2023.
Inside '70s Teen Idol Shaun Cassidy's Return to Performing: 'Something I Never Thought I'd Do Again' (Exclusive)