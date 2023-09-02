All the Times Kendall Jenner's Famous Sisters Gave Her a Run for Her Money on the Catwalk

Over the last decade, Kendall Jenner has gone from just another reality star to a bonafide supermodel, appearing on every magazine cover that exists, landing multi-million dollar beauty and fashion campaigns and walking the runway for the most elite luxury brands in the world.

But Kendall isn't the only one in her family who has taken a turn on the catwalk over the years. While none of her sisters ever pursued modeling professionally, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have all tried their hands at being a high-fashion muse and strutting their stuff.

While Kim tried to downplay her runway experience during her recent appearance at the Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 show, the SKIMS founder actually has a long history of runway modeling, although perhaps for designers slightly less prestigious than the luxury Parisian fashion house.

Today, she's designing collections in conjunction with Dolce & Gabbana, but Kim actually got her start in fashion walking much smaller runways — like for Ed Hardy designer Christian Audigier. Here's a look back at all the times the sisters did their best Blue Steel for the cameras.