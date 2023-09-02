Lifestyle Style All the Times Kendall Jenner's Famous Sisters Gave Her a Run for Her Money on the Catwalk In honor of the start of Fashion Month, take a look back at the family's model moments By Emily Kirkpatrick Published on September 2, 2023 04:43AM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images Over the last decade, Kendall Jenner has gone from just another reality star to a bonafide supermodel, appearing on every magazine cover that exists, landing multi-million dollar beauty and fashion campaigns and walking the runway for the most elite luxury brands in the world. But Kendall isn't the only one in her family who has taken a turn on the catwalk over the years. While none of her sisters ever pursued modeling professionally, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have all tried their hands at being a high-fashion muse and strutting their stuff. While Kim tried to downplay her runway experience during her recent appearance at the Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 show, the SKIMS founder actually has a long history of runway modeling, although perhaps for designers slightly less prestigious than the luxury Parisian fashion house. Today, she's designing collections in conjunction with Dolce & Gabbana, but Kim actually got her start in fashion walking much smaller runways — like for Ed Hardy designer Christian Audigier. Here's a look back at all the times the sisters did their best Blue Steel for the cameras. 01 of 12 Kim Kardashian for Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2023 Estrop/Getty Kim worked with the Italian fashion house to co-design her collection "Ciao, Kim" and got her moment to take a bow on the runway in Milan. She did so in a sleeveless black sparkly gown, with her blonde hair styled in a high updo. 02 of 12 Kim Kardashian for Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Balenciaga/Youtube Kim made her Paris runway debut at the Balenciaga Couture show in July 2022 alongside Nicole Kidman and Naomi Campbell in this body-hugging black dress. She called the experience "a dream come true" on her Instagram Stories at the time. 03 of 12 Kylie Jenner for Yeezy Season 1 Theo Wargo/Getty Kylie modeled for Kanye West's Yeezy Season 1 collection in 2015, wearing nude-colored shorts and boots and an oversize black jacket. 04 of 12 Kylie Jenner for Sherri Hill Spring 2013 Taylor Hill/Getty Kylie looked ready for homecoming in her seafoam green party dress on the runway at Sherri Hill's show in 2012. Modeling for the brand's Spring 2013 collection, Kylie paired her look with with nude peep-toe heels. 05 of 12 Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner for The Heart Truth 2013 Fashion Show Jennifer Graylock/Getty Kendall and Kylie joined forces to model red dresses for the Heart Truth in 2013. For the Red Dress Collection, each wore a gown that fit their style at the time. 06 of 12 Kylie Jenner for Avril Lavigne's Abbey Dawn Spring 2012 Collection Getty Kylie strutted her stuff wearing Avril Lavigne's Abbey Dawn Spring 2012 collection in three supremely punk rock looks. Fitting for the time — and for the show — Kylie wore dark eyeliner and had rosy-tipped hair. 07 of 12 Kim Kardashian for The Heart Truth 2010 Red Dress Collection Kim stepped out for a good cause when she took to the runway in 2010. Wearing her red dress, she walked the runway for the Heart Truth's 2010 Red Dress Collection. 08 of 12 Kim Kardashian for Heatherette Spring 2008 Jemal Countess/WireImage Kim walked in the Heatherette show for the brand's Spring 2008 collection. She wore an absolutely darling green dress lined with ruffles and bows — and an artichoke detail. 09 of 12 Kim Kardashian for 2B Free Spring 2008 Charley Gallay/Getty Images Who could forget the sweatsuits of yesteryear? Kim modeled not one but two varieties for the 2B Free Spring 2008 show, along with a delicate pink dress that she paired with heels. 10 of 12 Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian Open Rosemount Australian Fashion Week Spring 2008 Sergio Dionisio/Getty Kim was joined by Khloé for Rosemount Australian Fashion Week. Both sisters wore sparkly minidresses to open the festivities, strutting the runway in true Kardashian fashion. 11 of 12 Kim Kardashian for Christian Audigier Fall 2007 Arun Nevader/FilmMagic Kim also had a major runway moment for Ed Hardy and Christian Audigier for the Fall 2007 collection. She wore this floral minidress and of-the-moment arm cuff. 12 of 12 Kim Kardashian for Dash Fall 2007 Jesse Grant/WireImage Throwing it way back, Kim took to the runway for Dash's Fall 2007 show wearing two very on-trend looks for the early aughts: a burnt orange gown and a gray suit.