The Kardashian-Jenner clan is renowned for being a tight family. And as the reality TV stars continue to grow their own families, it can almost be hard to keep up!

01 of 12 Mason Disick, 13 Mason Disick posing for a pic. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram The first of the grandkids, Mason's birth was chronicled in season 4 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2009. Time has truly flown, as the baby we all watched grow up is now a bonafide teenager. Last December, parents Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick threw a private Bar Mitzvah party for their growing boy.

02 of 12 Penelope Scotland Disick, 11 Penelope Disick makes a silly face. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram On July 8, 2012, Kourtney gave birth to her second child with Scott, Penelope. Like her big bro's birth, Penelope's entrance into the world was also captured for the KUWTK cameras. These days, the 11-year-old can be seen showing off her sweet personality and passion for fashion on her parents' Instagram pages.

03 of 12 North West, 10 Kim Kardashian and North West attend Front Row's fashion show. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West welcomed their first daughter, North, on June 15, 2013, and the girl has been a social media fave ever since. Not only has she followed in her parents' fashionable footsteps, but she's also turning out to be quite the artist. In 2020, she performed on stage at her dad's Yeezy season 8 fashion show at just 6 years old. And last year, mom Kim revealed the then 9-year-old had taken to special effects makeup.

04 of 12 Reign Disick, 8 Reign Disick jumping on trampoline. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram The obvious renegade of the family, Reign was born on Dec. 14, 2014. This little risk-taker is not afraid to experiment with his look, sporting everything from an edgy buzz cut and a spiky mohawk to longer hair and his recent bleach blond do. The 8-year-old and third child born to Kourtney and Scott has aced it all! Kourtney is currently expecting another baby, her first with husband Travis Barker.

06 of 12 Dream Kardashian, 6 Dream Kardashain poses in a golf cart. Rob Kardashian/Instagram Dream Kardashian came into the world on Nov. 10, 2016. Though she is Rob Kardashian's only child, Dream — who just graduated from kindergarten — is a proud little sister to King Cairo, mom Blac Chyna's son from her previous relationship with Tyga.

07 of 12 Chicago West, 5 Chicago West. Kim Kardashian/Instagram Chicago West is Kim and Kanye's third child and youngest daughter, born on Jan. 15, 2018, via surrogate. The doll-faced cutie can often be seen cuddling with her mama on Instagram, hanging out with her cousins, or playing dress-up with big sister, North.

08 of 12 Stormi Webster, 5 Stormi West site front row with mom, Kylie Jenner. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC Hot on the heels of her cousin is Stormi Webster, who was born on Feb. 1, 2018. The firstborn to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott is truly a mama's girl, as the pair often attends events and poses for pictures in matching ensembles.

09 of 12 True Thompson, 5 True Thompson rocks a Kylie Jenner T-shirt. Kylie Jenner/instagram Not too far behind is True Thompson, who was born just four months after Chicago and three months after Stormi, on April 12, 2018. "Today is my angel's 5th birthday!! I am NOT OK," mom Khlóe wrote on her Instagram Story in commemoration of her little one's special day this year. "True has changed my life in ways I could never express," she continued. "I am so emotional over her getting older. What is wrong with me lol." Khloé shares True with ex Tristan Thompson.

10 of 12 Psalm West, 4 Psalm West throws up peace sign. Kim Kardashian/Instagram Closing out the Kardashian-West quartet is Psalm West, who came into the world on May 9, 2019, also via surrogate. The little tot, who just turned 4, seems to be super close to big sister Chicago, as she is often pictured showering him with affection.

11 of 12 Aire Webster, 1 Kylie jenner is bundled up with her son Aire. Kylie Jenner/Insagram No other Kardashian-Jenner baby reveal was quite as elusive as Aire's. Born on Feb. 2, 2022, the world didn't get to see his cute little face until almost a year later. Even more elusive was the baby's name, which had been secretly changed from Wolf. The reality TV star revealed her son's new moniker in an Instagram post in January of this year.