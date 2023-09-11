'Imagine Being Her Parents': Mom, Dad of Slain Colo. Teen Speak Out After Killer Gets Just 24 Years

It’s been more than 10 years since 19-year-old Kara Nichols disappeared in Colorado Springs, Colo., and her parents have been advocating for their daughter ever since. Julia and Paul Nichols kept their daughter's case top-of-mind for local authorities while they hoped for her safe return home. Sadly, in February 2022, they learned that day would never come when Kara's remains were found.

“We were suffering horribly,” Paul tells PEOPLE. “But you have to realize as a parent, you fear the worst, but you hope for the best … ‘No, Kara. No, she's not dead. You'll see, she's going to call us one of these days.’ This is the kind of thing that parents of missing persons, missing children go through. We did that for 10 years, and then we get a call that they found our daughter in a shallow grave, and it smacked hard.”

Kara’s remains were found buried on top of a horse grave on a property in El Paso County after she was last seen on October 9, 2012, nearly a decade prior. The property belonged to Joel Hollendorfer’s parents. Hollendorfer, 47, was subsequently charged with second-degree murder in connection with the teenager’s death, according to past reporting by PEOPLE.

In June of this year, Hollendorfer — a father of two and past offender — was convicted of manslaughter in connection with Kara’s death. His ex-wife, Kristina Palmer, testified at his trial that he admitted in 2014 to accidentally killing Kara two years prior, who he claimed he'd hired as an escort, The Gazette and FOX21 report. In January 2022, Palmer told authorities what she knew and claimed Hollendorfer’s parents also knew about it, according to FOX21. However, no one else has been charged in connection with Kara’s death or the concealment of her remains. At his sentencing, Hollendorfer was sentenced to 24 years in prison — a punishment that didn't sit well with Kara’s family, who were hoping for a murder conviction and life in prison.

“It was so disheartening and disgusting, because what they said with that verdict was that our daughter's life didn't matter at all,” Julia tells PEOPLE. “And that she wasn't the kind of victim Colorado Springs liked.”

During the decade-long search for Kara and the ensuing trial after her remains were discovered, Julia and Paul were upset to see how the media and defense labeled their daughter, who they say was struggling with mental health issues at the time of her disappearance.

“To take a young teenager who was struggling in life, admittedly, with mental health issues, and to dehumanize her in such a way, was really terribly distressing and unconscionable,” Julia says.

According to court records reviewed by The Gazette and KOAA News 5, Hollendorfer has past convictions of harassment and protection-order violations. However, these convictions were not allowed to be mentioned at trial.

Hollendorfer’s defense claimed that Kara’s death was an accident either caused by drug use or being choked during sex, then losing consciousness because of drug use, The Gazette reports.

“[During the trial,] they continued to portray Kara in a very bad light, slander [her], and [engage in] defamation of her character,” Paul says. “It went to cancel any potential sympathy in the eyes of the jury, and it painted her as an unworthy victim. Imagine being her parents in that situation — it was awful.”

However, Julia and Paul wavered in their fight for justice. While working with the National Women’s Coalition Against Violence & Exploitation (NWCAVE), they ensured the public, as well as authorities, would not forget about Kara.

“I truly believe if this was like any other case where you don't have constant media exposure and people reminding the public that there's a missing teenage girl, that she would've just fallen through the cracks,” Michelle Bart, president of NWCAVE, tells PEOPLE.

Julia and Paul, who called the trial “a complete miscarriage of justice,” hope that the world remembers their daughter as a teenager, rather than “clickbait,” or just a salacious headline.

“She had a magnetic personality,” Paul says. “Kara would come into a room and kind of light everything up. People just loved her and … It's kind of hard to talk about it.”

Kara Nichols. Justice for Kara Nichols Facebook

“We thought of her as the center of our family, as the middle child,” Julia says.

Although still young at the time of her death, Kara had aspirations to do something creative with her life, her parents say. Modeling, cosmetology school and becoming a makeup artist were all possibilities in her future.

“She was just 19,” Paul says.