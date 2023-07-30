Kanye West's Twitter Account Reinstated 8 Months After Ban for Offensive Tweet

Elon Musk previously suspended the rapper, 46, from Twitter in December 2022

By
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott
Published on July 30, 2023 09:47AM EDT
Elon Musk Says Kanye Westâs Twitter Was Reinstated Before He Took Over Company
Kanye West and Elon Musk. Photo: getty (2)

Kanye West is back on Twitter.

The 46-year-old rapper’s return to the social media platform comes after Elon Musk suspended him from Twitter in December after West posted an image of a swastika inside a Star of David.

West made a series of final tweets before being removed from the platform on Dec. 2 2022. His tweets also included claims that his ex-wife and the Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul were having an affair — though sources close to Kardashian and Paul denied the claim to PEOPLE at the time, saying West's statement was "not true" — and comments about cancel culture.

The rapper, known as Ye, hasn’t yet made a post since his account was restored.

kanye west
West is back on Twitter after an eight-month ban. Getty

Musk, 52, addressed his decision to suspend West from Twitter — of which he was CEO at the time — on the platform in December. "I tried my best," he posted. "Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."

West had been embroiled in controversy due to antisemitic remarks he made a month before on the platform. He was previously banned from Twitter in October over a tweet that said he planned to go "death con [sic] 3 on Jewish people." 

The rapper and fashion designer lost lucrative deals with dozens of companies, including Adidas, as a result. Despite this, his Twitter account was reinstated in November.

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., arrives at the Axel Springer Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Tesla Inc.Â will be added to the S&P 500 Index in one shot on Dec. 21, a move that will ripple through the entire market as money managers adjust their portfolios to make room for shares of the $538 billion company.
Musk made the decision to suspend West after offensive tweets made. Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg via Getty

Musk considers himself to be a "free speech absolutist" and has said Twitter should get involved only to abide by local laws.

Last year also saw the collapse of a possible deal for West to purchase the conservative social media platform Parler. In a statement to NPR, Parler said it had ended a previous agreement to sell the site to the rapper in mid-November.

The move was confirmed after West made antisemitic comments during an appearance on the alt-right web show InfoWars.

During his InfoWars appearance, West praised Adolf Hitler and said Nazis "did good things too; we've got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time."(Hitler murdered approximately six million European Jews and at least five million prisoners of war.)

The comments came after far-right InfoWars host Alex Jones said the rapper didn't "deserve to be demonized," adding: "You're not Hitler, you're not a Nazi."

