Kanye West Raps at Travis Scott’s Rome Concert for First Performance Since Antisemitic Comments

Kanye West surprised Travis Scott’s audience in Rome Monday night by performing two songs. It was his first live public performance since he made antisemitic remarks throughout the last months of 2022.

"Only one human being on this motherf---ing planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every motherf---ing thing," Scott, 32, told the audience at his Circus Maximus tour stop before bringing West on stage, as heard in concert footage TMZ published.

During Scott's performance of his new album Utopia, the "Sicko Mode" rapper invited West, 46, to the stage to rap “Praise God,” a song that featured Scott from West's 2021 album Donda, and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” from West's 2007 album Graduation.

Travis Scott invited Kanye West on stage to perform two songs with him in Rome Monday night. SplashNews.com

“There is no Utopia without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West,” Scott told the audience, before launching into "Can't Tell Me Nothing," according to Variety. “There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye.”

While West's performance was met with applause from the crowd, the antisemitic remarks he made throughout the fall and winter of 2022 brought condemnation from many of his colleagues. The rapper also faced suspensions on social media, including from Twitter (now known as X).

Elon Musk, then CEO of Twitter, suspended West on Dec. 2, 2022. "I tried my best," Musk, 52, wrote at the time. "Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."

West also lost endorsement deals and major brand partnerships with Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga and others, leading to him losing his status as a billionaire.

West's X account was reinstated in late July after an eight-month suspension. However, West cannot monetize his posts and advertising will not be shown alongside his messages. He has not posted since his account was reactivated.

The rapper, who shares four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, was seen traveling in Italy with Yeezy brand architect Bianca Censori in the days before Scott's concert.

The last time West performed before Monday night was in February 2022 in Miami. That concert was a launch event for his album Donda 2. DaBaby, who made homophobic remarks in 2021, and Marilyn Manson, who faces several lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct, performed with West.

