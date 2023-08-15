Why Kanye West’s Ex-Publicist Is Facing Felony Charges in Georgia's Election Interference Case Against Trump

Trump was indicted for a fourth time on Monday night, but he wasn't the only one — 18 of his political allies were also charged for attempts to overturn the Georgia's 2020 election results

By
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
Published on August 15, 2023 04:22PM EDT
Kanye West's Former Publicist Trevian Kutti Among Those Charged in Donald Trumpâs Georgia Indictment
Trevian Kutti, Kanye West and Donald Trump. Photo:

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images; Brad Barket/Getty Images; Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Kanye West's onetime publicist is among 18 political allies of Donald Trump charged in a sprawling Georgia indictment that also laid charges against the former president himself.

On Monday night, Trump, 77, was indicted for the fourth time on 13 felony charges after a Fulton County grand jury examined his and his allies' attempts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

Trevian Kutti — a former publicist to West, 46, and R. Kelly, 56, according to CNN — also appeared in the indictment, facing three felony counts in the high-profile election interference case.

Kutti is accused of pressuring Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman to confess to false fraud charges during the 2020 presidential election, according to the indictment — weeks after Trump publicly and falsely accused Freeman of rigging the election in favor of now-President Joe Biden.

Trump and his campaign claimed Freeman was one of multiple election workers who were counting fake mail-in ballots, an allegation that was untrue and resulted in Freeman being on the receiving end of death threats, she later testified.

According to the indictment, Kutti was recruited by Willie Lewis Floyd III, the director of Black Voices for Trump, who is also facing charges. She also allegedly spoke via phone calls and text messages to other individuals involved in the case.

Ultimately, prosecutors say Kutti traveled from Chicago to Freeman's Georgia home in January 2021, a time when Freeman had already been receiving threats after being named by Trump. Kutti allegedly told Freeman's neighbor she was a “crisis manager" who had come to help her manage the ongoing fallout. She later allegedly called Freeman directly, told her she was "in danger," and offered her help. 

After Freeman called 911, an officer advised her to meet with Kutti at a local precinct, where the two ultimately spoke for an hour, with Kutti reiterating that Freeman was in danger.

That's when, prosecutors say, Kutti and others began pressuring Freeman to confess to fabricated election fraud allegations promoted by Trump.

Shaye Moss, a Fulton County, Ga., elections worker, is comforted by her mother, Ruby Freeman, while testifying during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol fourth hearing to present previously unseen material and hear witness testimony in Cannon Building, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Their family received threats after being falsely accused of tampering with ballots.
Shaye Moss, a Fulton County, Ga., elections worker, is comforted by her mother, Ruby Freeman, while testifying during a U.S. House hearing in 2022. Their family received threats after being falsely accused of tampering with ballots. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Per earlier reporting by Reuters, some of Freeman and Kutti's conversation was captured in footage from a police body camera reviewed by the outlet. "I cannot say what specifically will take place," Kutti can be heard telling Freeman in the recording, according to Reuters. "I just know that it will disrupt your freedom and the freedom of one or more of your family members ... You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up."

According to the outlet, Kutti then began pressuring Freeman to "tell everything," or "you're going to jail,” something Freeman did not comply with.

Freeman later Googled Kutti’s name and discovered she was a Trump supporter. 

Kutti is charged with racketeering (violation of the Georgia RICO Act), conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, and influencing witnesses.

In a statement sent to the Wall Street Journal via text message after the indictment was unsealed, Kutti said the charges were "baloney,” adding: “I completely stand by what I said to the election worker that I was simply a crisis manager."

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023
Donald Trump.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty

In December 2021, a spokesperson for West, who launched his own failed bid for the presidency in 2020, told Reuters in a statement that “Trevian Kutti was not associated with Kanye West or any of his enterprises at the times of the facts that are reported in these articles or since these facts occurred.”

Along with Kutti and Floyd, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis also brought charges against characters including former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis, and his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

