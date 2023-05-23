Kan. Woman and Her Daughter Are Killed by Mom's 'Crazed Domestic Abuser' Husband in Murder-Suicide

A beloved Kansas mother and daughter are dead in an apparent murder-suicide perpetrated by the mother's husband, authorities said.

Kristy C. Thow, 29, of Shawnee, and her mother, Penny Smith, 50, both died at the hospital following the “domestic shooting” at Smith’s home in Kansas City just before 11 p.m. on May 18, according to multiple press releases provided by the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department.

A third victim, who was not identified by police, was treated at a local hospital and has been released.

Smith’s husband, 51-year-old Christopher Smith, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help raise funds towards Thow’s surviving daughter’s college fund and to support other remaining family members.

“Kristy was a single mom, raising Camilla and helping raise her sisters children,” reads the fundraiser, created by a woman identifying herself as Kristy’s aunt. “She had a heart of gold and lived life to the fullest! She will be missed.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The fundraiser goes on to state how Kristy was “shot multiple times protecting the life of her sister and her mom, my sister, from a crazed domestic abuser.”

According to the fundraiser, Smith is survived by two other daughters and three grandchildren.

The incident remains under investigation by the KCKPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.