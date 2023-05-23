Kan. Woman and Her Daughter Are Killed by Mom's 'Crazed Domestic Abuser' Husband in Murder-Suicide

Penny Smith, 50, and Kristy C. Thow, 29, both died at the hospital following the shooting

By Nicole Acosta
Published on May 23, 2023 05:29 PM
Kristy C. Thow and her mom Penny Smith murdered
Penny Smith, Kristy C. Thow. Photo:

Facebook

A beloved Kansas mother and daughter are dead in an apparent murder-suicide perpetrated by the mother's husband, authorities said.

Kristy C. Thow, 29, of Shawnee, and her mother, Penny Smith, 50, both died at the hospital following the “domestic shooting” at Smith’s home in Kansas City just before 11 p.m. on May 18, according to multiple press releases provided by the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department. 

A third victim, who was not identified by police, was treated at a local hospital and has been released.

Smith’s husband, 51-year-old Christopher Smith, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help raise funds towards Thow’s surviving daughter’s college fund and to support other remaining family members.

“Kristy was a single mom, raising Camilla and helping raise her sisters children,” reads the fundraiser, created by a woman identifying herself as Kristy’s aunt. “She had a heart of gold and lived life to the fullest! She will be missed.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The fundraiser goes on to state how Kristy was “shot multiple times protecting the life of her sister and her mom, my sister, from a crazed domestic abuser.”

According to the fundraiser, Smith is survived by two other daughters and three grandchildren.

The incident remains under investigation by the KCKPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Clifton E. Williams
Ky. Man Allegedly Shot His Roommate for Eating Last Hot Pocket
Wallace and Beverly Fountain
Couple Who Opened Fire on Black Man and 10-Year-Old Son Who Were Returning U-Haul Get 33 Months in Prison
Thomas Berry
Boy, 8, Who Loved Baseball So Much He Slept in Uniform Is Killed When Driver Allegedly Goes Through Stop Sign
Hershy Scwhartz
Groom-to-Be Was Killed in Wendy’s Parking Lot a Week Before Wedding, Suspect Arrested 350 Miles Away
Deborah Leslie
2 Arrested in Case of Ind. Overdose Victim Whose Body Was Dumped in Building that Was Set on Fire
LaShawn Thompson
Death of Ga. Man in Bedbug-Infested Jail Cell Ruled as Homicide
Madeline Molina Pantoja: https://scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/313885495_454372130136103_2386148109712450463_n.jpg?stp=cp6_dst-jpg&_nc_cat=106&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8bfeb9&_nc_ohc=S-9U8jDawqgAX8sBQxP&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.xx&oh=00_AfDunFNVYlqkXJGaaQwRkIHryxBTPNgYU0M-18OTXi-xQA&oe=6469F7AD
Missing Texas Woman's Remains Found 10 Days After Disappearance, Man Arrested
melissa highsmith
Texas Woman Kidnapped from Home 51 Years Ago as Toddler Changes Name Back to One Given by Parents
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bags in Ohio
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bin in Ohio
Tracy Vanderhulst, Age 38, Resident of Yucaipa. http://nixle.us/EG269. San Bernardino County Sheriff
Calif. 'Teacher of the Year' Accused of Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old: 'May Be Additional Victims'
Lexi Rubio
How a Uvalde Mother Turned Her Grief into Action: 'I Want Children to Have a Chance to Grow Up'
Norelis Mendoza, A South Jersey mom who was reported missing on Mother’s Day was found dead in North Jersey
Arrest Made in Death of N.J. Mom Who Was First Reported Missing on Mother's Day: 'Act of Domestic Violence'
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Stands Silent in Court — Judge Enters Not Guilty Plea for Him: Reports
Utah Man Confesses to Murder of Wife and Her Parents Near Salt Lake City
Utah Man Phones Police to Tell Them He's Killed Wife and In-Laws Near Salt Lake City
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Florida Child, 2, Dies After Parents Allegedly Leave Girl in Hot Car For 14 Hours
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Toddler, 3, Shoots 2 People, Leading to the Arrest of a Man Wanted for Murder: Police