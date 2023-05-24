Kansas Woman, 28, Dies in Fall at Montana's Glacier National Park

A Kansas woman has died after falling into a river at Glacier National Park in Montana.

The unidentified victim, 28, fell off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek and was swept into a gorge on Monday afternoon, a statement from the National Park Service confirmed.

Bystanders discovered the woman in the creek under the bridge of the Trail of the Cedars and proceeded to give CPR and call 911. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the statement released by Glacier National Park, rangers transported the deceased to Avalanche Lake Trailhead for the family to make further arrangements.

The park has offered “their deepest condolences to the family and friends”, and asked “that the public respect their privacy”, following the tragic incident.

Glacier National Park added: “Park staff would like to thank the Flathead County Sherriff’s Office, ALERT, and Three Rivers Ambulance for their support and would also like to thank the bystanders for their assistance.”

This news comes after three people died at the park in one week last July.

The victims included a 79-year-old man from Florida, who fell down Wolf Mountain, and two missing climbers, both aged 67.

"According to park staff who knew the men personally, Kennedy and Beard were considered expert climbers and have been summiting mountain peaks in Glacier National Park for decades," a statement read at the time.

"As long-time members, both men contributed greatly to the Glacier Mountaineering Society and were well-known in the Flathead Valley community."

PEOPLE reported the month prior, the death of 19-year-old climber Winslow Nichols at the park also.

Positively, earlier this month hiker Matthew Reed, 19, was rescued after going missing in Glacier National Park for two days.

Hiker Matthew Reed, 19, was rescued from the park this month. Glacier National Park

According to a news release shared by the National Park Service, Reed was found with the combined efforts of the Two Bear Air rescue organization, the US Border Patrol, the Flathead County Sheriff's office, and the North Valley and Flathead Search and Rescue agencies.

According to the New York Times, an infrared camera was used to detect heat and pick up a thermal heat signature in heavily forested terrain, enabling the rescue team to discover Reed’s location.