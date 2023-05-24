Kansas Woman, 28, Dies in Fall at Montana's Glacier National Park

The unidentified victim was discovered by bystanders in the park after falling off a cliff into Avalanche Creek

By Escher Walcott
Published on May 24, 2023 11:48 AM
Glacier National Park in Montana
Glacier National Park in Montana. Photo: Feng Wei Photography/Getty Images

A Kansas woman has died after falling into a river at Glacier National Park in Montana.

The unidentified victim, 28, fell off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek and was swept into a gorge on Monday afternoon, a statement from the National Park Service confirmed.

Bystanders discovered the woman in the creek under the bridge of the Trail of the Cedars and proceeded to give CPR and call 911. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the statement released by Glacier National Park, rangers transported the deceased to Avalanche Lake Trailhead for the family to make further arrangements.

The park has offered “their deepest condolences to the family and friends”, and asked “that the public respect their privacy”, following the tragic incident.

Glacier National Park added: “Park staff would like to thank the Flathead County Sherriff’s Office, ALERT, and Three Rivers Ambulance for their support and would also like to thank the bystanders for their assistance.”

This news comes after three people died at the park in one week last July. 

The victims included a 79-year-old man from Florida, who fell down Wolf Mountain, and two missing climbers, both aged 67. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"According to park staff who knew the men personally, Kennedy and Beard were considered expert climbers and have been summiting mountain peaks in Glacier National Park for decades," a statement read at the time. 

"As long-time members, both men contributed greatly to the Glacier Mountaineering Society and were well-known in the Flathead Valley community."

PEOPLE reported the month prior, the death of 19-year-old climber Winslow Nichols at the park also.

Positively, earlier this month hiker Matthew Reed, 19, was rescued after going missing in Glacier National Park for two days.

https://twitter.com/GlacierNPS/status/1655661410787942401/photo/1 Glacier National Park @GlacierNPS Search efforts are underway in GNP for a missing man who was last heard from Friday and was thought to start his hike on Huckleberry Trail around noon. Due to the ongoing search, Huckleberry Trail is closed. Contact the park tip line at 406-888-7077 with any helpful information.
Hiker Matthew Reed, 19, was rescued from the park this month. Glacier National Park

According to a news release shared by the National Park Service, Reed was found with the combined efforts of the Two Bear Air rescue organization, the US Border Patrol, the Flathead County Sheriff's office, and the North Valley and Flathead Search and Rescue agencies.

According to the New York Times, an infrared camera was used to detect heat and pick up a thermal heat signature in heavily forested terrain, enabling the rescue team to discover Reed’s location.

Related Articles
Two missing children: 11-year-old Alfa Barrie & 13-year old Garrett Warren
2 Boys Found Dead in Separate N.Y.C. Rivers May Have Been Horsing Around Near the Water: Reports
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Wife Pulls Husband from Burning Car After Crash That Killed 1: ‘He Thought He Was Dead’
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
Montana Governor, Whose Child Is Nonbinary, Signs Law Defining 'Sex' as Only Male or Female
15-year-old surfer attacked by shark off Jersey Shore
Teen Surfer Survives Shark Attack in New Jersey: 'My Whole Foot Was In Its Mouth'
Brother and Sister Die After Being Swept Away by River That Was Closed Due to High Water Levels
Siblings, 8 and 4, Found Dead a Day Apart After Falling into River and Getting Swept Away from Mom
Credit: Courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office â Alec Baldwin Seen Holding Gun Used in Rust Shooting in Newly Released Footage from Investigation
Alec Baldwin Says It Was 'Nothing Less Than a Miracle' That 'Rust' Movie Completed Filming
https://www.gofundme.com/f/caseys-final-act-of-kindness Casey Rivara
'Kindest' Dad of 2 Dies After Being Struck by Car While Helping Ducks Cross Road in California
alligator in grass
23-Year-Old Man Loses an Arm After Being Attacked by Alligator Near Pond Outside Florida Bar
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Stands Silent in Court — Judge Enters Not Guilty Plea for Him: Reports
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DI4R_D79x5w Shark attack victim recounts attack l GMA
College Student 'Blindsided' by Shark Bite While Fishing — One of 2 Florida Attacks in Less Than 36 Hours
The Machine - Bama Rush
What Is The Machine in 'Bama Rush'? Everything to Know About the Controversial Secret Society
Utah Man Confesses to Murder of Wife and Her Parents Near Salt Lake City
Utah Man Phones Police to Tell Them He's Killed Wife and In-Laws Near Salt Lake City
A Fire Engine responds to the scene of an emergency.
Phoenix Homeless Man Called a Hero After Saving a Family from Burning Home: 'He Was an Angel'
152 King Street in Wallace, Idaho https://www.google.com/maps/place/152+King+St,+Wallace,+ID+83873/@47.4688045,-115.9332567,3a,45y,280.16h,90.17t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sq3AbqdCWn9ruKp9R1SaM0g!2e0!7i16384!8i8192!4m7!3m6!1s0x53605878e1183bdb:0xf93a358055831019!8m2!3d47.4688451!4d-115.9336836!10e5!16s%2Fg%2F11cpmb26pq
Pregnant Woman and Her Toddler Fatally Shot in What Authorities Believe to be a Murder-Suicide
Grayson Mills, Lighting Strike Kills Dad, Leaves Son Fighting for His Life
Tx. Dad Dies, 6-Year-Old Son 'Fighting for His Life' After Being Struck by Lightning While Holding Hands
Two missing children: 11-year-old Alfa Barrie & 13-year old Garrett Warren
Search for Missing N.Y.C. Boy, 11, Continues After Friend, 13, Found Dead in Harlem River