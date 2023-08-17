Kansas Girl, 8, Dies After Being Hit by School Bus While Waiting for Her Own: 'Tremendous Loss'

A Kansas community is mourning the death of an 8-year-old girl who was hit by a school bus outside her home before class.

Harmoney Harper, 8, was waiting for the bus outside her home in Wichita just before 7:30 a.m. local time Wednesday morning when she went between two cars and was hit by a bus for Derby Public Schools, according to a statement the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office obtained by PEOPLE.

SCSO Captain Benjamin Blick said first responders performed CPR on the unresponsive girl, but she died at the scene on East Locust Street, The Wichita Eagle reported.

No one on the bus was injured, Blick said, according to ABC affiliate KAKE.

Jasper Harper, Harmoney’s father, told NBC affiliate KSNW he was with his daughter when the collision occurred. He said he heard his son scream for his sister shortly before he was woken up by his wife.

“Before I made it to the front door, I had heard, ‘Call 911, my daughter’s dead,’ ” he recalled. He claimed his daughter “was playing outside” at the time of the crash.

As of publication, more than $13,500 had been raised via GoFundMe to help the girl's family cover funeral expenses.

“Harmoney's laughter and smile will be forever missed,” a message on the GoFundMe read.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Harmoney attended fourth grade at Oaklawn Elementary, according to KAKE. USD 260 said she previously “attended Cooper Elementary before moving to Oaklawn in first grade,” and had been a student at Derby Public Schools since Kindergarten.

Oaklawn Elementary Principal Donna Osborn said the student “was full of compliments for everyone around her," per KAKE and KSNW.

"Any time you would see her, she had a smile on her face and was always the first to give everyone a hug each day. Her passing is a tremendous loss and Harmoney will be missed greatly at Oaklawn," Osborn added.

Social workers came in to support students and staff in schools across the district, Bohaty said, per KAKE.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing, according to the SCSO, which does not anticipate charges being filed.

