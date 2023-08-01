Kansas Farmer Plants 80 Acres of Sunflowers as Gift to Wife for Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

A Kansas man gave his wife the “perfect” gift for their golden anniversary — about 1.2 million sunflowers!

Lee Wilson surprised his partner of 50 years, Renee, with fields of gold in advance of their special celebration this month, according to ABC affiliate KAKE-TV.

On his 80 acres of land near Pratt, Kansas, the farmer and his son secretly planted sunflower seeds earlier this spring in hopes that they would yield a bumper crop of love.

“Well we’re celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary August 10th and you know what's a guy get his gal for the 50th? And I put a lot of thought into it and she always liked sunflowers,” Lee told the station. “And I thought, this is the year to plant sunflowers so I planted her 80 acres of sunflowers.”

Lee and Renee’s love story blossomed when the couple met as teens in high school.

“She couldn't date until she was 16, and I called her on her 16th birthday and that's when we started dating," Lee said. "Our first date was a roller skating party, an FFA roller skating party in Harper, Kansas.”

Fast forward five decades, and the Wilsons have gone viral — proving that the romantic gesture resonates with both the intended recipient and the Internet.

“It made me feel very special,” Renee told KAKE-TV. “It couldn't have been a more perfect anniversary gift than a field of sunflowers.”

KAKE News/ ABC

And with 15,000 sunflowers per acre, the bright blooms add up to more than a million of the flowers — which are in full bloom for the next couple of weeks, the station reports.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Now, along with the happy couple, the sunflowers are bringing cheer to people across the state, who are traveling to the Wilson’s swath of land on the south side of Highway 54, four miles east of Pratt, to take pictures and to appreciate a great love story.

