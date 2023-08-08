Kandi Burruss' Daughter Blaze and Son Ace Pose Together as They Model Their Back-to-School Looks

Kandi Burruss' little ones are excited to head back to the classroom.

Posing in some of their back-to-school buys, daughter Blaze, 3, and son Ace Wells, 7, smiled wide as the mom of three celebrated the time of year.

"Dropping some cuteness on your timeline! It’s almost time for my babies to go back to school. @acetucker & @blazetucker ❤️❤️," she wrote, adding, "Thank you @cynthiabailey for Ace’s new sneakers! They were perfect."

Burruss shares her two younger kids with husband Todd Tucker and is also mom to daughter Riley, 21.

Last year, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about oldest daughter Riley's experience previously being bullied online by viewers of the show. Burruss comments came amid several Real Housewives stars, as well as the show's network, Bravo, putting out statements condemning the online hate against cast members' kids.

"I despise it. It bothers me so much," Burruss said of the harassment. "Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood."

"You can deal with anything for yourself, but you don't want your kids to be bullied online," she said. "It's just really terrible."

Burruss noted that she had reached out to RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais as Jax, one of her twins, faced hateful online comments.

"The people who watch our show and who are on our show, sometimes they take things too far, and it's not cool. It's crazy," Burruss continued. "This is a TV show at the end of the day."

"Words definitely matter," she said. "I've seen one of my kids definitely get bullied multiple times."