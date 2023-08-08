Kandi Burruss' Daughter Blaze and Son Ace Pose Together as They Model Their Back-to-School Looks

The Xscape singer and reality star is excited to see her little ones start a new school year

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 03:26PM EDT
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20124 -- Pictured: Kandi Burruss Tucker
Photo:

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Kandi Burruss' little ones are excited to head back to the classroom.

Posing in some of their back-to-school buys, daughter Blaze, 3, and son Ace Wells, 7, smiled wide as the mom of three celebrated the time of year.

"Dropping some cuteness on your timeline! It’s almost time for my babies to go back to school. @acetucker & @blazetucker ❤️❤️," she wrote, adding, "Thank you @cynthiabailey for Ace’s new sneakers! They were perfect."

Burruss shares her two younger kids with husband Todd Tucker and is also mom to daughter Riley, 21.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last year, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about oldest daughter Riley's experience previously being bullied online by viewers of the show. Burruss comments came amid several Real Housewives stars, as well as the show's network, Bravo, putting out statements condemning the online hate against cast members' kids.

"I despise it. It bothers me so much," Burruss said of the harassment. "Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood."

Kandi Burruss' Daughter Blaze and Son Ace Pose Together as They Model Their Back-to-School Looks

kandi/Instagram

"You can deal with anything for yourself, but you don't want your kids to be bullied online," she said. "It's just really terrible."

Burruss noted that she had reached out to RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais as Jax, one of her twins, faced hateful online comments.

"The people who watch our show and who are on our show, sometimes they take things too far, and it's not cool. It's crazy," Burruss continued. "This is a TV show at the end of the day."

"Words definitely matter," she said. "I've seen one of my kids definitely get bullied multiple times."

Related Articles
Kenya Moore's Daughter Brooklyn Says She Wants 'Both' a Baby Brother and Sister as Model Debates Baby No. 2.
Kenya Moore's Daughter Brooklyn Says She Wants 'Both' a Brother and Sister as Model Debates Baby No. 2
Ant Anstead jokes about child labor laws
Ant Anstead Shares Video of Son Helping with Bathroom Remodel: ‘What Are Child Labor Rules in California?’
Dylan Michael Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Marvel Studios' âAnt-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" at Regency Village Theatre on February 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Wish Son Dylan a Happy 23rd Birthday: 'Your Biggest Fan'
Luna Esti Instagram 080823 Chrissy Teigen Andy Cohen 05 19 23
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna, 7, Holds Baby Sister Esti as They Twin in Sweet Sibling Photo
Mark Wahlberg Poses with Son Brendan On Teen's First Day of High School
Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Shares Photo of Actor with Son Brendan on Teen's First Day of High School
Tom Brady and Kids on African Safari
Tom Brady's Son Jack, 15, Stands Almost as Tall as His 6'4" Dad in Photos from African Vacation
Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy
Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy
RILEY KEOUGH COVERS VANITY FAIR
Riley Keough Reveals Baby's Name - And It Includes Nods to Grandfather Elvis Presley and Late Brother
Joanna Gaines Sets Son Crew's Indoor Fishing Adventure to 'Jaws' Theme: 'It's 105 Degrees Outside'
Joanna Gaines Sets Son Crew's Indoor Fishing Adventure to 'Jaws' Theme: 'It's 105 Degrees Outside'
Kelly Osbourne attends the Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2023 Collection on May 19, 2022
Kelly Osbourne Shares She and Son, 8 Months, Both Have the Flu: 'Little Man Is Still Not Well'
Katherine Schwarzenegger Hugs Daughter Lyla as They Celebrate Her Third Birthday
Katherine Schwarzenegger Hugs Daughter Lyla as They Celebrate Her Third Birthday: 'Joy of My Life'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Cruise Through Calabasas in Barbie Pink SUV
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Sterling's Football Fun with Patrick Mahomes at NFL Training Camp
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photos of Daughter's Football Fun with Patrick Mahomes at NFL Training Camp
Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Wahlberg, daughter, horseback riding, Instagram
Mark Wahlberg Smiles with Daughter Grace as She Takes Third Place in Horseback Riding: 'So Proud'
Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photo of Toddler Daughter Grace Enjoying Quality Time Racing with Chandler Powell and Robert Irwin
Bindi Irwin Shows Daughter Grace Twinning in Khakis with Uncle Robert Irwin and Dad Chandler Powell
Lamar Odom Shares Rare Photos with Son Lamar Jr. and Daughter Destiny: 'My Family'
Lamar Odom Shares Rare Photos with Son Lamar Jr. and Daughter Destiny: 'My Family'