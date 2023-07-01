Kandi Burruss Shared Her Favorite Summer Fashion and Home Finds on Amazon — and Prices Start at $12

Between her busy days spent performing with her girl group and filming and co-producing her new movie Hall Pass, Kandi Burruss found the time to host an Amazon Live to share her summer essentials. And even better, so many of her picks are on sale right now.

Wearing a nautical, striped two-piece set that, yes, is available at Amazon, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star threaded bits of cast drama into her presentation of the products she’s loving for the Fourth of July (though she says they work for any time during the summer, especially in “Hotlanta”). From breezy shirt dresses to jean shorts and even popsicle molds, the “No Scrubs” writer detailed everything you’ll need to elevate your summer in a budget-friendly style.

And with Prime Day fast approaching (mark July 11 and 12 on the calendar), we spotted a few sales sprinkled throughout her livestream that we couldn’t let go unnoticed, as plenty of products are already marked down at Amazon before the two-day sale event. If you’re not yet a Prime member, now’s the time to sign up for a 30-day free trial. Along with fast, two-day shipping, members can stream Prime Video content, have access to Try Before You Buy, and shop all of the Prime Day deals.

Keep reading for Buress’ top summer picks, with prices starting at just $12.

Shop Kandi Burruss’s Favorite Summer Fashion and Home Finds

Burruss accessorized her striped ensemble with a $6 pair of patriotic earrings, showing off her festive Fourth of July outfit before diving into the rest of her summer haul. Another accessory she highlighted? The Sojos Trendy Sunglasses, a thickly-rimmed aviator style with polarized lenses, and the sunglasses are 44 percent off right now. Burruss went with the tortoise frames, but you can choose from a bevy of other frame and lens color combinations (which are all on sale, too).

The multi-hyphenate star also called out the Ray-Ban Classic Aviator as one of her favorites, but emphasized that you don’t need to spend a fortune on sunglasses (hence her love for this currently $15 Sojos pair). Staying true to her advice to Lala Kent, Burruss’ shades are sure to look expensive while you “ball on a budget.”

Sojos Trendy Sunglasses, $15 (44% Off)

Amazon

Adding to the list of discounted finds in Buruss’ curation are a dependable pair of Levi's 501 shorts and a denim shirt dress, solidifying anything jean-adjacent as a must-have for summer. One reviewer called the best-selling Levi 501’s their “absolute favorite jean shorts” and shared that they wear them “all the time.” And the songwriter couldn’t help but smile as the denim dress was flashed on-screen, calling it “cute for no reason.”

“It’s giving Saturday errands, it’s giving comfortable. I love it,” Burruss says with a smile.

Snag Levi's 501 Original Shorts for $42

Amazon

Zilcremo Denim Shirt Dress, $36

Amazon

If you’re looking for something a little more casual than a shirt dress, check out the ReoRia Scoop Neck Romper, a soft, cotton one-piece that can be worn with a pair of sandals or some cute sneakers. One Amazon shopper wrote that the “delightful” romper “is an absolute game-changer for your summer wardrobe.” Plus, it’s available in 17 different colors and patterns, including a kelly green hue and preppy stripes.

Get the Reoria Scoop Neck Romper for Just $29

Amazon

In between RHOA gossip and fun fashion finds, Burruss took a moment to show off some of her favorite summer party items she likes to have on hand. As a restaurant owner, Burruss is one to notice the finer things when it comes to hosting and drink displays, which is why she took a liking to this 33 percent off-round ice cube tray. “This is not your regular ice tray. It’s the one that makes the perfect, round ice balls,” she says. She suggests dropping bits of fruit into each cube before freezing to elevate your next mock- or cocktail for an extra elevated touch.

But no outdoor party is complete without trendy serving dishes and loud music — according to Burruss, that is. The reality star lit up when talking about the discounted Estilo Glass Drink Dispenser and its included stand; each comes with an attached chalkboard so the beverages can be labeled. And keeping with the ice theme, she recommends these BPA-free silicone popsicle molds for keeping cool with some homemade frozen treats (she’s planning on filling hers with Kool-Aid).

Burruss also shouted out the It.Innovative Technology Outdoor Rock Speakers, and noted the speakers’ camouflaged look and resistance to water — a necessity for upcoming pool parties. “They’re wireless, rechargeable, and weatherproof,” she says. “You need them in your life.” We’d have to agree — especially when they are nearly $50 off.

It.Innovative Technology Outdoor Rock Speaker Pair, $110 (31% Off)

Amazon

But before you hit “purchase” on all of your discounted finds, don’t miss out on these Burruss-approved serving carafes and the Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill, which are sure to pull together any backyard barbeques coming up on your calendar. Just don’t forget to bring something to the gathering, Burruss reminds.

Whether you’re shopping for the upcoming holidays or simply want to elevate your summer style, check out Kandi Burruss’ full haul on Amazon for the rest of her recommendations that are all on sale now ahead of Prime Day.

Score 44% Off the Netany Water Carafe with Flip Top Lid

Amazon

Grab the Round Ice Cube Maker for $20

Amazon

Take 13% Off the Estilo Glass Drink Dispenser with Stand

Amazon

Miaowoof Homemade Popsicle Molds, $23

Amazon

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill, $28 (30% Off)

Amazon

