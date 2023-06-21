Kamala Harris Pays Tribute to Tina Turner's Life and Music: ‘She Stood Tall and Proud’

Tina Turner’s music “spoke a universal language," the vice president wrote about the music legend in an op-ed

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 21, 2023 12:02PM EDT
Kamala Harris, Tina Turner
Photo:

Alexander Tamargo/Getty, Dave Hogan/Getty

Kamala Harris is paying tribute to the “Queen of Rock & Roll.”

Nearly a month after Tina Turner died at the age of 83, the U.S. vice president opened up to Rolling Stone about the singer’s influence on her own life and that of future generations.

Harris, 58, began her tribute by recounting how her mother would often play “Proud Mary” on repeat as she was growing up in Oakland, Calif., which prompted her to dance around her family’s living room and sing “at the top of my lungs.” 

She went on to note that Turner’s music “spoke a universal language” — one that she and millions of others could “understand and relate to.”

Tina Turner

Rob Verhorst/Redferns

“So many of [Turner’s] songs were rooted in freedom, individuality, and self-determination — at a time when such concepts felt off-limits to Black female artists,” Harris wrote in her op-ed, before going on to list the singer’s various accolades including her double Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and Grammy wins in pop, rock, and R&B.

Harris also focused a large part of the op-ed on who Turner was as a person and how she used her voice to carry special messages of empowerment.  

“With her very presence representing an affront to the status quo, she stood tall and proud, demonstrating to the world that rock stars could look like her, too, and reminding us all the power of living as our true, authentic selves,” Harris said.

American R&B and Pop singer Tina Turner performs onstage at the World Music Theater, Tinley Park, Illinois, June 28, 1997.
Tina Turner.

Paul Natkin/Getty

Harris noted the “What’s Love Got To Do With It” singer “inspired” many others by tackling obstacles like racism, sexism, and domestic violence “head-on with courage and conviction” amid her success.

“Those experiences became fuel for the journeys of so many others — listeners whom she inspired with her songs of struggle and overcoming,” she explained to Rolling Stone

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“And today, her life remains a testament to all those who believe in what can be, unburdened by what has been,” she added.

Kamala Harris Campaign
Kamala Harris. Gary Reyes/MediaNews Group/The Mercury via Getty

Harris concluded her post by repeating a quote her mother told her: “Kamala, you may be the first to do many things. Make sure you are not the last.”

She wrote that Turner did just that and in the process paved the way for the next generation through her mentorship of younger artists and affecting change through her music.

"The joy she shared with us will live on in her music for as long as we continue to sing and dance along to it,” Harris wrote.

Related Articles
Kari Lake and Donald Trump
Kari Lake Appears at Mar-a-Lago More than Melania Trump and 'Practically Lives' in a Suite (Exclusive Source)
Jacqueline Kennedy; warren beatty
Jackie Kennedy Once Dated Warren Beatty — Here's What She Said About His Bedroom Skills (Exclusive)
BenDeLaCreme
'Drag Race' Star BenDeLaCreme Says Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation Aims to Take U.S. Back to Pre-Stonewall Days
Jackie Kennedy cover
Why Jackie Kennedy Quietly Burned Personal Letters and Photos Before She Died (Exclusive Book Excerpt)
Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump
Donald Trump Says His Kids Won’t Serve in His Administration if He Wins Second Term: ‘It’s Too Painful’
Donald Trump mid-speech
Judge Bars Trump From Disclosing Evidence in Classified Documents Case 'On Any News or Social Media Platform'
Bill Barr, Donald Trump
Former Attorney General Bill Barr Compares Donald Trump to a 'Defiant 9-Year-Old Kid'
Tina Turner, Eddy Hampton Armani;
Tina Turner's Former Confidant Eddy Hampton Armani on Her Private World — and How She Survived Ike (Exclusive)
American researcher Tony Russo (1936-2008) and American economist and political activist Daniel Ellsberg address the media during a recess in their trial at the Federal Courtroom in Los Angeles, California, 10th May 1973
Pentagon Papers Whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg Dies at 92
Former U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood after being arraigned at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Trump Campaign Says They Didn't Pick Up Supporters' Lunch Tabs Because No One Ordered Anything
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump Focused on Family in Wake of Her Father's Indictment: 'Heartbreak Makes Her Stronger' (Exclusive Source)
Don Lemon
Don Lemon Is Enjoying 'Bonus Time' with Fiancé After CNN Departure as He's Spotted Vacationing in the Hamptons
Cole Bridges
U.S. Army Soldier Pleads Guilty to Trying to Aid ISIS in Murdering American Troops
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump Wishes 'Incredible Father' Donald Trump Happy Birthday Amid His Federal Indictment
Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami, speaks during the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference in Miami Beach, Florida, US, on Monday, March 6, 2023
Miami's Republican Mayor Francis Suarez Launches Run for President
Donald Trump returns from Bedminster
Donald Trump Celebrates His 77th Birthday in Shadow of Indictment: 'A Lot on His Plate' (Source)