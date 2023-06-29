Keke Palmer Asks Kamala Harris for the Secret to Her Gorgeous Hair — and Is Shocked by Her Answer

Vice President Harris appeared on Palmer's podcast 'Baby, This Is Keke Palmer'

Published on June 29, 2023 08:46PM EDT
Kamala Harris and KeKe Palmer
Keke Palmer and Kamala Harris. Photo:

Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty;Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg

Vice President Kamala Harris’ silk press technique has us screaming, queen. 

In the most recent episode of Baby, This is Keke Palmer, actor, host, and wearer of many hats Keke Palmer, 29, found a new filming location: the White House. There, she discussed all things maternal health with Vice President Kamala Harris, 58. 

After an in-depth conversation about the state of American women’s health, Palmer asked Harris a round of lighter questions, including one inquiry about the Vice President’s hair that shocked her. 

“Question number one,” Palmer began. “How many times a month do you get a silk press?”

“So you know, I don’t use a curling iron,” Harris responded, leading Palmer to drop her jaw in awe. “It’s too much heat, I use a round brush,” the Vice President explained. 

Palmer paused, taking in Harris’ shocking response. “Now what kind of magical round brush?" Palmer finally said. "Your hair must be super fine, Madame VP.”

“No, it’s not,” said Harris, before explaining her strategy to a gobsmacked Palmer. “It takes a while. A boar-bristle… it takes a lot of heat. But it’s too much heat to do that and do [a curling iron.]”

Palmer stood up for Twitter users everywhere, who have long ideated on Harris’ process. “Girl, you have us shook on the internet,” Palmer said. “You and Queen Latifah are going neck-and-neck with the silk presses.”

While Harris remains a visionary politician and trailblazing leader, she’s also been known to be a style enthusiast. Known for her monochrome power suits and jewel-toned formalwear, Harris continues to make headlines for just stepping outside. And, of course, her silk press is always perfectly pulled together. 

On inauguration day, Vice President Harris showed the American public how important style and image would be in her term. Decked out in a Christopher John Rogers royal purple ensemble, Harris blazed in her power for all to see. Later in the night, the first woman Vice President Harris would return in a blinged-out Sergio Hudson dress.

Harris may be getting some tips from her stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, a knitwear designer, and IMG model, who has also been featured on the cover of Dust magazine.

