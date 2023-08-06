Kamala Harris Rocks Sparkling Shirt for 'Date Night' at Beyoncé Concert with Husband Doug Emhoff

The vice president dazzled in a gold sequined blouse by designer LaQuan Smith

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 6, 2023 08:31PM EDT
Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff dress up for a night out at a Beyoncé concert. Photo:

Kamala Harris/Twitter

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's latest "date night" was golden.

The vice president, 48, rocked a gold sequined LaQuan Smith shirt for a night out with her husband to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

As seen in the photo she posted of her and Emhoff on Sunday, she paired the sparkly top with white wide-leg pants and matching gold pointy-toe shoes and jewelry. Emhoff, 58, opted for a black blazer over a white dress shirt and dark pants with navy blue sneakers.

“Thanks for a fun date night, @Beyonce!” Harris wrote on Instagram and Twitter (now known as X).

Mindy Kaling commented on Harris’ dazzling date night outfit, writing, “This is the best Renaissance look!! Getting inspired!!!!👑🏆.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Harris has been making a mark with her style moments this summer. Last month, the vice president appeared at this year’s Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans in a white Sergio Hudson suit.

However, Sunny Hostin, who had the honor of interviewing Harris at the event, almost wore the same exact thing onstage.

In an episode of The View, Hostin, 54, recalled of the lead-up to the pair's panel, “The little funny part is that I walked out in a white Sergio Hudson suit and so did the vice president.”

Sunny Hostin wears same suit as Kamala Harris
Vice President Kama Harris wears a white suit to the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture.

Arturo Holmes/Getty

To avoid a double-take moment, Hostin revealed that Harris’ team suggested she change into another look, asking her, "What else do you have to wear?”

“When the vice president has it on, you don’t have it on,” Hostin joked about the incident. 

Photos from the June 30 event show Hostin in black and Harris in her original white ensemble, which she paired with black kitten heels.

Hostin’s outfit was actually a loan from Valeisha Butterfield-Jones, former co-president of the Recording Academy, who let her borrow the black long-sleeved dress she was seen wearing on stage.

Related Articles
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Shows Off Toned Figure in Tiny Brown Bikini While Enjoying Italian Vacation: 'Bonjourno'
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Poses in Shades and Pink Pumps for Instagram Photo Shoot: 'X & the City'
Ben Affleck Buys 'Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again' T-Shirt As He and Jennifer Lopez Visit Hamptons Store
Ben Affleck Buys 'Woke Up Sexy as Hell Again' T-Shirt While Visiting Hamptons Store with Jennifer Lopez
Kim Kardashian Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos of Her 'Miami Nights'.
Kim Kardashian Sports Racy Leather Outfit in Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Recent Miami Trip
John Corbett
Did Aidan’s 'And Just Like That' Jacket Come From John Corbett’s Own Closet?
Dua Lipa Gives Off Mermaid Vibes in Her Metallic Pink Minidress
Dua Lipa Embodies Mermaid Barbie in Her Metallic Pink Minidress: ‘All I Do Is Beach’
Justin and Hailey Bieber make their way home, all smiles, after a delicious meal at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Hailey sported a plunging red dress with strappy heels complimenting Justin's red trousers for their date night.
Hailey and Justin Bieber Match in Red-Hot Outfits for Date Night in West Hollywood
Billie Eilish debuts her new red hair
Billie Eilish Shows Off Bold New Red Hair — See the Look!
Roundup: Amazon Celeb Get the Look (J.Lo white tee) Tout
Jennifer Lopez Shopped in the Hamptons in a Summery T-Shirt — Shop 6 White Tees Starting at $8
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Heated Preview for Wedding Special
In Honor of Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice's First Anniversary, Here's a Look Back at Her Iconic Wedding Hair
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi attends MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 02, 2023 in New York City
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Brings Back Her Pouf Hairstyle for ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Premiere
Bratz x Kylie Collection
Kylie Jenner Launches Her Own Bratz Dolls
Eva Mendes Dance to Barbie song
See Eva Mendes Dance to Dua Lipa’s Song from Partner Ryan Gosling’s Movie ‘Barbie’
Michelle Yeoh, Wedding Dress, Schiaparelli, Red Carpet
A Look Back at Michelle Yeoh’s Best Schiaparelli Outfits, from Fashion Week to Her Wedding Day
Amy Schumer/Instagram
Amy Schumer Shares Highlights from Beyoncé's Boston Concert: 'Greatest Artist of Our Lifetime'
Hailey Bieber Giorgio Baldi tummy stomach
Hailey Bieber Stuns in Chic LBD While Dining at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles