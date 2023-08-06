Kamala Harris Rocks Sparkling Shirt for 'Date Night' at Beyoncé Concert with Husband Doug Emhoff

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's latest "date night" was golden.

The vice president, 48, rocked a gold sequined LaQuan Smith shirt for a night out with her husband to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

As seen in the photo she posted of her and Emhoff on Sunday, she paired the sparkly top with white wide-leg pants and matching gold pointy-toe shoes and jewelry. Emhoff, 58, opted for a black blazer over a white dress shirt and dark pants with navy blue sneakers.



“Thanks for a fun date night, @Beyonce!” Harris wrote on Instagram and Twitter (now known as X).

Mindy Kaling commented on Harris’ dazzling date night outfit, writing, “This is the best Renaissance look!! Getting inspired!!!!👑🏆.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Harris has been making a mark with her style moments this summer. Last month, the vice president appeared at this year’s Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans in a white Sergio Hudson suit.

However, Sunny Hostin, who had the honor of interviewing Harris at the event, almost wore the same exact thing onstage.

In an episode of The View, Hostin, 54, recalled of the lead-up to the pair's panel, “The little funny part is that I walked out in a white Sergio Hudson suit and so did the vice president.”

Vice President Kama Harris wears a white suit to the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture. Arturo Holmes/Getty

To avoid a double-take moment, Hostin revealed that Harris’ team suggested she change into another look, asking her, "What else do you have to wear?”

“When the vice president has it on, you don’t have it on,” Hostin joked about the incident.

Photos from the June 30 event show Hostin in black and Harris in her original white ensemble, which she paired with black kitten heels.

Hostin’s outfit was actually a loan from Valeisha Butterfield-Jones, former co-president of the Recording Academy, who let her borrow the black long-sleeved dress she was seen wearing on stage.

