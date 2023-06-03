Kaley Cuoco Says She and Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey 'Would Love' to Work Together on a Future Project

"We really do want to," the 'Based on a True Story' actress said

By
Published on June 3, 2023 11:35 AM
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend an evening "From The Heart" hosted by The John Ritter Foundation
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoc. Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco might have a name in mind for her next costar.

The Based on a True Story actress, 37, told E! News at the premiere of the Peacock series this week that she is open to working on a future project with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey.

"We really do want to," she said. "It'll have to be something very special, but we would love to do that." 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Momodu Mansaray/Getty

The famous pair have been dating for over a year, confirming their relationship in May 2022 and welcoming daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, into the world in March 2023.

As Cuoco explained in a recent interview with Emmy magazine, there might just be another star in their family as well.

After insisting that her pregnancy be included in her new Peacock series, Cuoco hinted that baby Matilda is destined to be an actress.

The show was filmed between the fifth and sixth months of Cuoco’s pregnancy, and the actress shared that ultimately, the team behind it "didn’t change the character" because of her pregnancy.

And during filming, Matilda even made her "in utero" actress debut by kicking Cuoco so hard, her costar Ever Carradine jumped. “I don’t know how she won’t [become an actress]. The child already thinks she’s the star of everything,” Cuoco told the magazine. "It's in her genes."

Kaley Cuoco on Baby Daughter Matilda Becoming an Actress Later in Life: 'It's in Her Genes'

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

During the Based on a True Story premiere on Thursday evening, Cuoco chatted with PEOPLE about what she thinks about her pregnancy being documented on TV.

"It's kind of a cool moment in time to know that we have this set in stone forever," she said.

Joking that her newborn baby daughter will "probably be mortified" when she sees her mother pregnant with her in the series when she's older, Cuoco added, "But it was a cool thing."

"Obviously, it was the first time I'd ever done that and been able to do that. And it was a new experience for me," she continued. "I've been working a long time, and it's rare when things are very new and this was very new. I had a lot of help, a lot of friends, everyone at work, they took care of me like crazy and I ate a lot of bad stuff and it was a blast."

Based on a True Story, which also features performances from Chris MessinaTom BatemanNatalia Dyer and more, begins airing June 8 on Peacock.

Related Articles
Kaley Cuoco on Baby Daughter Matilda Becoming an Actress Later in Life: 'It's in Her Genes'
Kaley Cuoco Talks Baby Daughter Matilda Becoming an Actress Later in Life: 'It's in Her Genes'
Kaley Cuoco on Baby Daughter Matilda Becoming an Actress Later in Life: 'It's in Her Genes'
Kaley Cuoco Jokes Daughter Matilda Will One Day Be 'Mortified' Seeing Her Pregnant on TV (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Photo of Daughter Matilda in NSYNC T-Shirt
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Photo of Daughter Matilda in *NSYNC T-Shirt: ‘Giving Me Life’
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey with daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey
Tom Pelphrey Says Life at Home with Kaley Cuoco and New Baby Is ‘Heaven’: ‘I’m So Grateful’ (Exclusive)
Tom Pelphrey Kaley Cuoco baby Matilda
Tom Pelphrey Says Fatherhood 'Feels Really Intuitive to Me': 'I Am the King of Swaddling' (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco Mourns the Death of Her Dog Dump Truck
Kaley Cuoco Mourns the Death of Her Dog Dump Truck: 'You Were as Special as It Gets'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Video Kissing Smiling Daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Video of Her Kissing Smiling Daughter Matilda: ‘Sweetest Little Girl’
BASED ON A TRUE STORY -- “Who’s Next“ Episode 103 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kaley Cuoco as Ava, Chris Messina as Nathan -- (Photo by: PEACOCK)
Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant, Frisky and on the Hunt for a Serial Killer in 'Based on a True Story' Trailer
Kaley Cuoco receives treatments.
Kaley Cuoco Shares Photo of Home Health Routine After Birth of Baby Matilda: 'All the Treatments'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco Celebrates First Mother's Day with Daughter Matilda and Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ‘Eternally Grateful’ on One Year Anniversary
Kaley Cuoco 'Cannot Believe How Natural' Tom Pelphrey Is as a New Dad to Baby Matilda (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie With Daughter Matilda in Baby Wrap
Kaley Cuoco Reveals Baby Daughter Is Calmed by Jonas Brothers Music: 'We Have a Fan Here Folks'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie With Daughter Matilda in Baby Wrap
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie with Baby Daughter Matilda — See the Photo!
Kaley Cuoco Shares New Photos of Daughter Matilda: ‘That’s My Girl'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet New Photos of Baby Daughter Matilda: 'That's My Girl'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ‘Eternally Grateful’ on One Year Anniversary
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Are 'Eternally Grateful' as They Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Pic of Tom Pelphrey Cradling Daughter Matilda — See the Photo!