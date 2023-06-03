Kaley Cuoco Says She and Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey 'Would Love' to Work Together on a Future Project

Kaley Cuoco might have a name in mind for her next costar.

The Based on a True Story actress, 37, told E! News at the premiere of the Peacock series this week that she is open to working on a future project with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey.

"We really do want to," she said. "It'll have to be something very special, but we would love to do that."

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

The famous pair have been dating for over a year, confirming their relationship in May 2022 and welcoming daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, into the world in March 2023.

As Cuoco explained in a recent interview with Emmy magazine, there might just be another star in their family as well.

After insisting that her pregnancy be included in her new Peacock series, Cuoco hinted that baby Matilda is destined to be an actress.

The show was filmed between the fifth and sixth months of Cuoco’s pregnancy, and the actress shared that ultimately, the team behind it "didn’t change the character" because of her pregnancy.

And during filming, Matilda even made her "in utero" actress debut by kicking Cuoco so hard, her costar Ever Carradine jumped. “I don’t know how she won’t [become an actress]. The child already thinks she’s the star of everything,” Cuoco told the magazine. "It's in her genes."

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

During the Based on a True Story premiere on Thursday evening, Cuoco chatted with PEOPLE about what she thinks about her pregnancy being documented on TV.

"It's kind of a cool moment in time to know that we have this set in stone forever," she said.

Joking that her newborn baby daughter will "probably be mortified" when she sees her mother pregnant with her in the series when she's older, Cuoco added, "But it was a cool thing."

"Obviously, it was the first time I'd ever done that and been able to do that. And it was a new experience for me," she continued. "I've been working a long time, and it's rare when things are very new and this was very new. I had a lot of help, a lot of friends, everyone at work, they took care of me like crazy and I ate a lot of bad stuff and it was a blast."

Based on a True Story, which also features performances from Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Natalia Dyer and more, begins airing June 8 on Peacock.