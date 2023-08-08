Kaley Cuoco Works Out with Baby Matilda: ‘Bring Your Daughter to the Gym Day’

Kaley Cuoco is having a mommy-daughter day at the gym.

The Flight Attendant actress, 37, shared her high energy routines at the gym — some of which also happened to hilariously incorporate 4-month-old daughter Matilda.

Cuoco posted an opening shot on her Instagram Story posing on a treadmill as she lifted her arms showing off her daughter in a stroller beside her. She wore black leggings and a black cropped top and had her hair up in a ponytail.

“Bring your daughter to the gym day lol,” she wrote on top of the snap, adding, “Any other moms feel me!?”

One of her other workouts included holding baby Matilda as she walked side to side in a squat with resistance bands around her ankles. She tagged her fitness trainer Ryan Sorenson in the video and wrote, “Sometimes you just gotta go with the flow! Lol.”

In another adorable video, Cuoco stepped up on a blue rectangle platform with the resistance band as her little one rested on a mat on the floor in front of her. The Big Bang Theory alum would occasionally clap at her daughter and exclaim, “Yay!” She noted that the mother-daughter duo “kept each other entertained.”

Cuoco did some arm pulls and ab circles before ending her gym session with leg pull-ups as baby Matilda relaxed on a blanket on the ground. When she was finished with her reps, she enthusiastically jumped down and walked over to her baby to give her several kisses on the cheek. "That's a wrap," she posted.

This isn’t the first time the new mom has hit the gym. In July, the Based on a True Story actress and her trainer shared a video of her new full body workout routine.

“We got one speed 😤 #strongwomen #fitness #summervibes #wework #womenshealth #longevity,” Sorenson wrote in a post showing Cuoco complete a wide range of exercise moves, including pull-ups, medicine ball twists, running with a jump rope, lateral raises and side planks.

Meanwhile, Cuoco was quick to add a reference to the multiple hairstyles she sported in the video. “One speed and 17 hairstyles 😂,” she joked in the comments section.

Cuoco and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey welcomed baby Matilda on March 30 and announced her birth a day later, calling her the "new light of our lives.”

"We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓," Cuoco said in an Instagram post alongside photos of the family of three. "Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗."



In May, Pelphrey exclusively told PEOPLE that parenthood is "amazing."



"It's heaven, it's challenging at times. It's the most beautiful thing ever," the Ozark alum said. "I'm so grateful to have a partner who I love to do it with because just two days with a baby in the house and I think of parents who are raising kids by themselves, and I don't even understand how they do it. My respect for single parents has gone through the roof."



He added that he's become the "king of swaddling" and revealed that the most surprising thing about being a dad is "that it feels intuitive."

"There's just something about how to hold her and how to burp her and intuiting what she wants sometimes when she's upset," he explained to PEOPLE. "That surprises me because I've been around a bunch of babies and I have nieces that I love that I was pretty comfortable with. But for the most part, it was like, 'Oh, don't hand me that baby. I don't want to break it.' And it hasn't felt that way at all with Matilda. So that's been a surprise in a good way."

