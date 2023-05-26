Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Video of Her Kissing Smiling Daughter Matilda: ‘Sweetest Little Girl’

Kaley Cuoco’s daughter Matilda is definitely the apple of her eye. 

On Thursday, the actress, 37, shared an adorable video of her kissing and talking to her 8-week-old in an Instagram Story. 

In the black and white, slow-motion video, The Big Bang Theory alum kisses her daughter on her cheek, then gazes at her in amazement as she sweetly shows off her best smile. Cuoco then goes in for an Eskimo kiss with Matilda and rubs their noses together as her daughter stretches.

“Sweetest little girl,” she captioned the clip, which was set to the classic tune “Over The Rainbow".

This was followed by a sweet snapshot of Cuoco's partner Tom Pelphrey cuddling their daughter as she slept on his chest. “We missing daddy! @tommypelphrey,” Cuoco captioned the photo. 

In the picture, Matilda is wrapped up in a fluffy pink blanket and snoozing on her dad, 40, who's also catching 40 winks and dressed casually in a gray hoodie. 

Earlier this month, the Ozark actor exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about life as a first-time dad

"It's amazing. It's heaven, it's challenging at times," Pelphrey said of how he's adjusting to new parenthood. "It's the most beautiful thing ever."

"I'm so grateful to have a partner who I love to do it with because just two days with a baby in the house and I think of parents who are raising kids by themselves, and I don't even understand how they do it," he admited. "My respect for single parents has gone through the roof."

Asked what the most surprising thing about being a dad is, Pelphrey shared, "It really has been surprising to me that it feels intuitive. There's just something about how to hold her and how to burp her and intuiting what she wants sometimes when she's upset."

"That surprises me because I've been around a bunch of babies and I have nieces that I love that I was pretty comfortable with. But for the most part, it was like, 'Oh, don't hand me that baby. I don't want to break it.' And it hasn't felt that way at all with Matilda," he continued. "So that's been a surprise in a good way."

Pelphrey also revealed how he came to be a self-proclaimed "king of swaddling."

"When we were in the hospital, any nurse who came in, I would videotape them doing the swaddle because everyone has a slightly different technique. And I settled on one that works the best for me and I feel very good about my swaddling abilities."

Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed their daughter into the world on March 30 and announced her arrival in an Instagram post calling her the "new light of our lives".

